Fitness Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Canister Explosion

A popular French blogger and Instagram influencer died last week after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her.

Rebecca Burger, who regularly posted about fitness, lifestyle and beauty to her almost 200,000 followers on Instagram, suffered cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest by a faulty siphon on a pressurized canister at her home in Galfingue Saturday, according to French newspaper 20 Minutes.

Firefighters were able to restore her heartbeat, but she was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital and died the following day.

Her family announced her death in a statement on Instagram.

They also shared a photo of a similar canister, which uses highly pressurized nitrous oxide that expands to make cream texture, to warn others of the possible dangers.

“Here’s an example of the cartridge/siphon from Chantilly that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her,” the post reads. “Take note: the cartridge that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.”

Consumer magazine 60 Millions has been reporting on injuries due to such canisters dating back to 2010, including broken teeth and the loss of an eye. However, Burger’s death is reportedly the first.

“It is, to our knowledge, the first time there has been a death from such an explosion ... We knew it would happen one day,” deputy editor Benjamin Douriez told the Associated Press.

The manufacturer of the product, Ard’time, posted an announcement on its website following Burger’s death. The company has apparently been recalling the products since an incident occurred in 2013 and has reached out to more than 100,000 customers to stop using the siphon.

France’s Local reports that the family plans to sue.