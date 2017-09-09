Rebel in the Rye: Explaining the Reclusive J. D. Salinger

It is not easy to capture a writer’s creative process in a movie, especially when the artist was determined to stay out of the public eye. Danny Strong took on that task in his Rebel in the Rye, the story of J. D. Salinger’s coming of age as a writer, culminating in the publication of Catcher in the Rye, and the protagonist Holden Caulfield’s curious effect on readers. As the film illustrates, fans stalked Salinger, wearing Caulfield’s red hunting hat and proclaiming in so many words, Holden Caulfield, c’est moi.

A first time director, Danny Strong, well known as an actor and screenwriter (The Butler, The Hunger Games, among his many credits), based the work on Kenneth Slawenski’s critical biography, and was challenged to complete shooting in 26 days, he told me at the movie’s premiere at Metrograph this week.

One of the many pleasures of Rebel in the Rye is its glimpse of the publishing world in the ‘50’s, and a stance against the cult of celebrity so much a part of our culture today. The author is not important, says Salinger, nor is the audience. All that matters is the act and quality of writing.