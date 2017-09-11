Receiving to Give: Yoga Teacher Training

We must give in the same way that we breathe. Equal quantities of inhales and exhales, of giving and receiving. Only for so long can a person breathe out without taking in air. Similarily, giving without regard for oneself exhausts the vitality of a being.

My own life has been one of receiving incredible gifts- of opportunities, mentors, love, encouragement, and a seemingly disproportionate amount of sheer luck. Paying back the universe for this fortune is an impossible task, but with the clarity of my life’s purpose to bring joy and alleviate suffering in the communities I populate (fondly described to my friends as “being a joy soldier”), I am trying.

But in order to give more wholly, with more impact, I am asking to receive again- this time for help with paying for Yoga Teacher Training at the Center of Yoga. I ask to receive so that I may spread the practice of yoga that transformed my life into one of jubilance, engage in self-study (Svadhyaya), and learn from Kara Baruzzini and Bryan Bennett who gave me dignity, grace, and a reason to stay at the University of Michigan two years ago when I was deadset on giving up.

Since first coming to grace and peace through yoga as a sophomore, I worked with Ross professors and Emily Glazer to study and improve the culture of Michigan's Business School, joined the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s Young Professionals Advisory Board, and began a senior thesis on how individuals can empower themselves in toxic environments. After an audit of my Google spreadsheet, I realized that I have mentored 105+ students in the past year, something to me that is more important than my GPA.

Thank you for giving me your attention and presence by reading my story. I would love to receive any support in this journey to Yoga Teacher Training- be it advice, encouragement, or financial funding. Whatever form the gift may be, you are giving me the ability to embark on a journey of self-discovery, the most amazing gift I could possibly receive. Thank you.