Recipe: Pork T-Bones on a Shovel

Have you ever used a shovel to grill food over a campfire? Try the recipe below: inspired by Australian methods of cooking, these pork T-bones are fun to make and delicious.

Yield: 4 servings

Method: Direct Grilling

Equipment: A clean metal shovel; logs, wood chunks or chips; for a more pronounced smoke flavor, soak the wood chips or chunks in water to cover for 30 minutes, then drain them

INGREDIENTS:

4 pork T-bones (jumbo loin chops), each about 1-inch thick—2 pounds in all

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra oil for drizzling

Coarse salt (kosher or sea) and cracked black pepper

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped stemmed fresh rosemary, plus a bunch of rosemary sprigs for serving

Lemon wedges for squeezing (optional)

Step 1: Build a wood campfire with a good base of glowing embers. Feed fresh logs to the fire from time to time to generate plenty of wood smoke.

Step 2: Lightly brush the chops on both sides with olive oil. Season very generously on both sides with salt and pepper and crust on both sides with garlic and rosemary.

Step 3: Heat the shovel blade in the fire. This serves two purposes: It helps clean and sterilize the cooking surface and preheats the metal so it will sear the meat.

Step 4: Arrange the chops on the shovel blade, leaving an inch between each. Don’t overcrowd the shovel—it’s OK to work in several batches. Remember, in Australia grilling isn’t just about getting a meal to the table—it’s a whole evening’s entertainment. Thrust the shovel over the fire or lay it on the embers. Cook the chops until the internal temperature cooked to taste, 6 to 8 minutes per side for medium, turning with tongs. Let rest for 2 minutes before serving. Carpet the serving platter with the whole rosemary sprigs and lay the chops on top. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing.

