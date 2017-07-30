Reclaiming My Time In The Bedroom: How to Avoid Bad Sex

I’ve been planning this night for weeks. I haven’t had the opportunity to go out with work and the kids, so I was going to make tonight special. We met on Tinder, then took our conversations to texting and late night phone sex. I wanted him badly. He wanted me, too.

I’m not sure how everything went wrong. He’s laying in bed happy and I’m less than satisfied. He was not the caring and thoughtful lover he pretended to be during our impromptu phone-sex sessions. He talked better than he loved. WTF? He was the exact opposite. All he cared about was his pleasure, and he didn’t notice that I never received mine.

I thought to myself, “I wish I could unf*ck him and take back my time,” as I closed the door to the hotel room.

I know I’ve been there. Lying awake in the middle of the night planning my escape, or finishing myself in the shower. I’m sure you have, too. I want to share 5 ways that you can reclaim your time, and try not to have a terrible experience in bed again.

Masturbate. Spend time to get to know your body. Take things slow and explore all your erogenous zones. Try a new position or a new toy to learn what really brings you pleasure; Learn to communicate your wants and needs. Be bold and tell your partner exactly what you want - in detail. If you are better at showing than telling, then lead the way. Most partners won’t mind; Express your boundaries. Don’t let anyone talk you into doing anything you’re not comfortable with. You should never feel like you are being pressured into any sexual activity, including not using a condom. Be sure your no means “no,” and that you are prepared to leave; Slow things down. It usually takes women longer to have an orgasm than men. When you can feel him about to lose control, take a kissing break or bring out a toy for some non-penetrative play; Stop sleeping with selfish jerks. You already know he’s (a narcissist, married, doesn’t care about you, will show up drunk or high). Why do you put up with that? You deserve better, and you know it. Stop settling for less than you deserve and make better choices about who you are spending your intimate time with.