Reclaiming Road Safety in the UK

The United Kingdom prides itself in having some of the safest roads in the world. However, statistics have shown that the number of road-accident related deaths has been steadily rising since 2012. In 2015 for instance, the total number of fatalities attributed to road carnage was reported to be 1,780 up from 1,741 the previous year. This might seem like an insignificant number, yet these statistics are far from simple figures on paper. They represent real people, hardworking citizens with families and friends. In order to understand why road accidents are on the rise in Britain’s roads, it is worth considering some of the factors that most attributed to road-carnage related deaths in the UK.

The most common cause of road accidents in British roads is arguably drunk driving. Although drunk driving related accidents have declined over the years mainly due to the government enforcing stricter road safety laws. Researchers have proven that they still account for more than 10 % of deaths on British roads. The alcohol limit in Britain is set at 35 micro grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath. But even this doesn’t seem to solve the problem of drunk driving, as different people respond differently even to minimal levels of alcohol in their blood. The implementation of stricter laws to deal with the menace of drunk driving is invaluable in the fight to reclaim British roads. Driving under the influence of alcohol carries a fine of up to five thousand euros, a ban on driving and even a jail term for the offender in the unfortunate event of a fatality. The government hopes that by tightening such measures and enforcing heavier regulations on drunk driving, more drivers will be discouraged from sitting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Another factor that attributes to the rise in accident-related deaths on British roads is recklessness. Many drivers still engage in the practice of tailgating despite it being discouraged by the government and other road safety authorities as a dangerous practice. Usually, drivers employ this tactic when in a hurry to get somewhere or simply to bypass traffic quicker. Then there are those drivers who still feel the need to use their phones while driving. Checking emails or making phone calls while driving, severely impairs a driver’s judgment - increasing the likelihood of road accidents.

A third factor that is recognized as one of the key causes of road accidents in the UK is loss of control, particularly in extreme weather conditions. Driving in a bad weather condition can be a nerve-wracking experience even for the most seasoned drivers. When it snows, for instance, cars are unable to grip the road surface with their tires properly, and may end up skidding and ramming into other cars or pedestrians. The most effective way of dealing with this factor is to desist from driving under such conditions if possible. The weather is a very unpredictable factor which is best not taken chances with. If possible, one should wait until conditions clear up enough for driving or take an alternative means of transport where suitable.

