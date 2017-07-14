Reclaiming Your Reality

“By changing your reality, you change everything.” ~ Anonymous

What does reality look like to you?

I recorded this latest podcast at a park rather than from my familiar, sound-controlled closet. The change-up of venues was deliberate, prompted by another day marked by upsetting “news” reports.

For many today, reality can prove confusing, daunting and even overwhelming. A constant barrage of ever-escalating, emotionally charged news reports is fostering fear and division among the U.S. populace. Similar reports are threatening the equilibrium of people in several Western European countries, too.

I don’t know about you, but I’d rather create my own reality than fall victim to the negative notions of someone else’s. That intention becomes more important when someone else’s idea of reality drains my enthusiasm, my inspiration and my joy. I’m hardly in denial. To the contrary, I’m generally quite grounded while trying to keep up with the world around me.

Even so, the reality-shifting power of hyper-sensationalized news has been reaching crescendo levels lately. Its heavy blanketing effect prompted me to reclaim my reality and access my higher source. Not surprisingly, I found my reality outdoors, where it was waiting to be rediscovered in the morning sunshine. It was easy to discover it anew while enjoying the simplicity of nature and the quietude apart from mass media.

In this podcast, you’ll hear me share a vivid, early childhood impression of “reality.” I also convey more recent impressions. Listen as I share my observations about how people interact in more natural, everyday settings when there is no “news” to narrate or artfully frame world problems.

If you’ve felt challenged by negative reports from external news, you’ll find helpful reflections, encouragement and a few empowerment tips.

Find your reality and your peace from a more reliable source than the ever-shifting news: Find it within you.

Finally, listen in to my former college friend Patty Hall. Ever a source of natural life and joy, Patty shares what makes her happy from the inside out, too.