RECLAIMING YOUR TIME

You can still get your life back. Reclaim your time. Reclaim your purpose. Reclaim your life.

You may think that just because so much time is loss in between getting started on a project, dream or goal and feeling stuck, discouraged or lost due to interruptions, distractions and unforeseen events that took place in your life. I felt that way after my divorce, by a being a high school drop out up into my 30’s and watching others “pass me by” or so it seemed.

I remember the dream I had years ago in my early 40’s where I was in “The Thief’s” dwelling place. In his dwelling place, there was stolen gifts, talents and possessions that he’d taken from other people. His plot was to steal and keep mine and my family’s destiny and purpose. I actually dreamed that I started packing up everything that he/it had taken and as I was taking my stuff back, I verbally stated, “Give me this and give me that, and you can’t have my daughter’s stuff either and so on. What I was doing was taking authority over the enemy who is a thief and deceiver. He tries to make you buy into and co-sign with his deceit, lies and thievery. He wants you to believe that it is too late to retry and succeed. Well let me tell you…

It doesn’t matter that you were left back, felt left behind, had a delay, been abandoned, face an obstacle, need a redo, facing a mountain, etc., So yeah, I went back to school and got a GED, a couple of degrees and certifications along the way. But this is not about me, this is about you. You can hear my story on video later. But YOU! You can RECLAIM Your Purpose, REDEEM the Time & GET YOUR LIFE BACK! I know what it feels like to start from scratch to complete unfinished matters in order to fulfill my purpose and utilize my talents, gifts and skills.

If you need support, life strategies to help you begin your journey of walking in your purposes, discovering your purpose and developing action plans to keep you accountable and focused

