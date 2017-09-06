Recognizing National Suicide Prevention Month: Former Lawyer Speaks Out On Overcoming Addiction

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In order to raise awareness around the dangers of substance abuse, Brian Cuban, a former “Addicted Lawyer” and author of the book, The Addicted Lawyer: Tales of the Bar, Booze, Blow and Redemption, speaks out about his life as an addict and the steps he took to reach the road to recovery.

Brian Cuban, Author of The Addicted Lawyer

Q: The government’s most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health Report on Substance Abuse by Industry, ranked the legal profession nine out of nineteen industries that use illicit drugs. Why do you think this is the case?

I think the reasons for this is that as a profession, we are a culture that has trouble seeking help and allowing ourselves to be vulnerable. We are also a profession of high achievers and we have a strong drinking culture, which is different from illicit substances.

For example, starting in law school, there is a drinking culture. When practicing law, there is a drinking culture at parties and happy hours. As a profession, we learn that the way to deal with stress is to drink.

Addicted law students then become addicted lawyers, and we typically don’t seek help. I’ve talked to lawyers who have experienced abuse, but they push that aside because they don’t want to be seen as being vulnerable.

Q: You are such a talented and gifted individual. Why did you decide to turn to drugs and alcohol?

I don’t think you really decide to turn to drugs and alcohol. I think it is a combination of many environmental things. For instance, I struggled with body dysmorphic disorder since my teens. This is a body image disorder where someone takes a small, or even non-existent defect in their body, and exaggerates it to the point where it affects their ability to function “normally” in life. I suffered from body dysmorphic as a teen and started cycling through destructive behaviors to try to find the one thing that would allow me to look in the mirror and see someone I love.

I became depressed and started eating more, and become an obese child. The bullying started in school; I was even physically assaulted over my weight. All of these things came together during my freshman year at Penn State. I developed anorexia, which developed into bulimia. I then turned towards alcohol, drugs and steroid use.

I was really searching for something that would allow myself to feel love and look in the mirror and find acceptance. In my mind, I was a fat pig who was being bullied and could never be loved. I had an overwhelming need of acceptance, which could be just as powerful as destructive behavior. This eventually led me to become suicidal in 2005.

Q: How did you addictions affect your career as a lawyer?

My addictions affected my career as a lawyer, in that I lost my career as a lawyer. I went from being a very successful attorney, making six-figures a year. Within 4-5 years I had one client, and then no clients.

I was spending all my money on drugs and alcohol. I suffered from clinical depression just trying to get through a day. That doesn’t leave much room for court hearings and development, or room for anything but addiction. My entire life just became about drugs, alcohol and survival.

Q: Did you feel like this was acceptable behavior in the law profession?

I felt like this was acceptable only because I isolated myself into groups where everyone was drinking and partying; Many of these people were lawyers. But, it became my “new normal,” which is very common in addiction. You only hang out with people who do these things – it becomes normal.

Q: What was the “Aha Moment” that made you realize you needed to seek help for overcoming your addictions?

It was after my recovery tipping point. A lot of people like to say “rock bottom,” but I dislike that term because I don’t believe you have to hit rock bottom to recover.

I went to a psychiatric facility, yet I still wasn’t ready to recover. I had even stuck a gun in my mouth at one point and many people might think, wow isn’t that your “rock bottom?”

No, my recovery tipping point occurred in April 2007, after a drug and alcohol induced black out. My girlfriend, who is now my wife, came home and found me in a drug-induced state passed out on my bed. Yet, she knew nothing of these issues. When you have dealt with addiction long enough, you become an expert in hiding things. I had the respectable Brian and then I had the Brian who was dealing with drug addictions. These worlds came closer and closer together though, and eventually they collided in 2005 when I became suicidal.

I went back to the psychiatric facility after this incident. I was standing in the parking lot, and my wife was crying, and I was thinking that she was going to leave, but she stood by me. And we stayed together while we rebuilt our trust. The recovery was for me though; I had to do it for myself.

Then, I thought of something my father told me when I was growing up back in Pittsburg.

My father would say, “Guys, wives may come and go, girlfriends may come and go, but when push comes to shove, all you have is each other.” And he would say to us all the time, “No matter where you go in life, no matter what happens to you, you pick up that phone and you call your brother and you tell your brother you love him. Ask him how is doing and what’s going on in his life.”

My father always understood the bond of family. He talks to his brother everyday. This was the gift of brothers and family that I thought about in that parking lot that day. I couldn’t lose the gift of family and bond of brothers that my father maintains and has passed on to us.

On April 8, 2007 I didn’t want to go to treatment, but then my psychologist recommended the twelve-step program. I walked in to the twelve-step program that day and have been sober ever since. I just celebrated 10 years this past April. But, it wasn’t just the twelve-step program that helped me; it was also lots of counseling. A lot of my core issues revolved around my eating disorder. I had to learn to love myself and learn that I am enough. As I started feeling better, my drinking and drug use decreased.

Q: How has your life changed since you’ve taken the road to recovery?

I no longer practice law and I don’t have a desire to practice law. I went to law school for all the wrong reasons. I wanted to stay in school for 3 more years and drink to relive my pain.

Now, I spend my time writing and advocating for people looking to recover. I open myself up for people looking for support. It took me until my forties to realize my purpose. It just goes to shows that it is never too late to redefine your purpose.

Q: What advice would you offer to other lawyers and entrepreneurs struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, and even thoughts of suicide?

Today is as good as it’s ever going to get. As long as you are alive, there is hope. Addiction, regardless of how high functioning you tell yourself you are, eventually will have dangerous consequences.

Today is as good as it’s ever going to get. Start recovery while it’s as good as it’s going to get.

Q: What message do you hope to send in your new book, The Addicted Lawyer?

As far as the legal profession goes, I want to send the message that it’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s ok to open yourself up to he freedom of the past.