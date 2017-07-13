Reconstructing Vonnegut: A Series of Interviews

Last year the Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library (KVML) - located in Indianapolis, Indiana - began a series of interviews with Vonnegut’s associates. The very first of these features Joe Petro, silkscreen artist to the stars and one of Vonnegut’s dearest friends.

Over the last few months, two more men who loved and admired Vonnegut sat down to reminisce about their relationship with one of the 20th century’s greatest critical thinkers. Best selling author, Dan Wakefield, shared his memories while seated in Indianapolis’ legendary Red Key Tavern and Ralph Steadman – of Fear and Loathing fame – spoke at his home in Kent, England.

Kurt Vonnegut called Steadman, “The most gifted and effective existentialist graphic artist of my time.” Film editors are currently completing the remarks Steadman made about Vonnegut, and the video will be posted on the KVML website when it’s completed.

Wakefield, however, hasn’t sat for the cameras yet. He will, this fall, after his new book of Vonnegut’s work has been released. Instead he agreed to this print interview.

See, for the last year or so, award winning journalist and best selling author, Dan Wakefield, holed himself up at Indiana University’s Lilly Library researching his new book, Kurt Vonnegut Complete Stories . Some of the pieces contained in the new volume have never before been published.

Wakefield, the first U.S. journalist to interview Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, and the last living person to read Vonnegut’s painstakingly written and here before unseen sentences, is excited to bring all of his friend’s words to print. When asked if he felt bad about printing stories that Vonnegut himself thought not good enough, Wakefield responded, “I don’t know, I like them.”

Wakefield, a decade younger than his friend, graduated from the same high school as Vonnegut – the school Vonnegut credited with educating him best. Neither man was athletic. Both loved to write. The Shortridge Daily Echo, the school newspaper, published their writing first – long before either man became a best selling author.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the Vonnegut/Wakefield friendship is the way Wakefield cherishes Vonnegut. He insists that the man he admired has new publishing dates. Wakefield works relentlessly, assuring that more of Vonnegut’s words are brought forward to inspire his readers again and again. Wakefield wrote in his introduction to Kurt Vonnegut – Letters , “Reading these letters has allowed me to know my friend Kurt Vonnegut better and to appreciate him even more.” Wakefield goes on, promising that the reader will find a newer and even larger appreciation for his friend, as well.

Wakefield bristles at the idea that he’s keeping Vonnegut’s memory – enhancing it even. He is quick to give credit to Joe Petro who preserves and prints Vonnegut’s drawings. He especially credits, Jerome Klinkowitz, who worked with Wakefield on the new book and who has, for years, protected and preserved many of Vonnegut’s original manuscripts.

Wakefield’s right that he has company in keeping Vonnegut alive. But each of them preserves a slightly different Vonnegut. In Wakefield’s case, there’s a special kind of love expressed when a person voluntarily reads every word ever written by anther human being. It’s a special kind of affection that remembers the words spoken in passing by a friend so that he can highlight them in a book when he finds them. There’s a special respectfulness expressed when one man cherishes another man’s shared experiences, even if they happen 10 years apart.

From high-school student to published author, both men had a journey and luckily for them both, they met each other along the way.

Lucky especially, for Vonnegut’s fans, Wakefield met Vonnegut along the way.

This September, when Kurt Vonnegut Complete Stories hits the bookshelves, more of Vonnegut will be available to his reader. More of Wakefield will be there too. Between every line written will be the man who read for all readers, who knew how his friend felt about criticism and creativity, and who brought forward work that Vonnegut himself held back.

Wakefield wrote of Vonnegut, “Nothing came easy to him. Nothing deterred him.” Even 10 years after his death, the same can be said. Getting posthumously published certainly isn’t easy. But Vonnegut left behind his undeterred friend who made it happen.

When asked why he’s so dedicated, Wakefield replied, “I don’t know what I’d have been if I hadn’t met Kurt.”