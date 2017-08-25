Recording Artist RETRO Releases Single, "G Like"

Detroit native, Andre Starkey a.k.a. “RETRO”, takes the Atlanta hip-hop industry by storm with his lyrical flow, unique, creative swag and charismatic, suave personality. A powerhouse in the making, RETRO brings a flavor to the hip-hop world that keeps his audience on the edge of their seats wondering, what's next? RETRO’S passion for music is inspired by a long life of musical influences from the past, especially artists of the 90's, which serves as the inspiration for his name.

RETRO released his first single today entitled "G Like", off his forthcoming mixtape. When asked about the inspiration behind the song "G Like", Retro says "I wrote the song at the end of my bed; I told myself that I have to key-in on places that made me fall in love with the Cali culture" and he's done just that!.

As the CEO of Nine 1, Retro is in control of his career. Ensuring that his reach is organic, progressive, and effective; Retro is knocking down barriers and letting the industry know that he is here to stay. Though early in his career, Retro has already been on Atlanta’s Freshman Class list of 2017, he has blessed the BET Matters stage with his presence and even hit the stage during Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash Block Party in 2017. With moves like this, it is clear that Retro is up next.

Take a listen: https://soundcloud.com/retrostarkey/g-like