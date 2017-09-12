Recruiting done wrong

To times to times I apply for different interesting positions, not necessarily because I want to give up my freedom of being an entrepreneur, but because I want to do something new and perhaps grown as a businessman the way I cannot do by my own.

I know the way of recruiting process is predetermined long ago, but as with many things that are settled and done is the same way around the world (thinking it's the best way) are often done in the worse possible way.

This is true when talking about recruiting. I understand the when recruiting new employees the company must protect their own interest, therefore most energy is targeted at identifying potential employees that could be a risk to the company. And as we know everything (except money) is a risk to the company. Whether it's bad PR of employee, something that he did or didn't do, his past relationship with co-workers or whether he is too smart and can steal the business idea of the company.

As the companies seem to know very well that any potential employee is could be a risk to them, they have no idea how to identify those smart individuals that will make the company grow. Many times I had to contact the supervisor of recruiting agent and tell him that this recruiting agent has no idea how to do his job as he didn't identify any of my skills necessary for the job.

Most recruiter I have run into are so incompetent that they would not notice success if someone was waiving it before their eyes. All they do is ask cliche routine questions and see if your answer is what is written in the book, if it's not, you will not get the job.

How about thinking with your own head? Maybe ask the job seeker to solve some problem (real problem your company run into). Or ask to do a marketing plan, or a plan how you would cut 10% of the companies expenses without loosing it's productivity. You don't want an employee who will just follow the guidelines and do some routine tasks without thinking for himself, he's not a horse, if you hired him to be your slave then maybe you are in the industry where thinking is not allowed... like the army.

But if you are planning to do business, hire people who are not afraid to be smarter then you. After all these are the people you need. And if you are afraid of hiring the wrong person, hire him on freelancer deal at first. Then you can fire him when ever you like.