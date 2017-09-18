Recruiting For Success? You’ll Likely Find It If You’re Asked These Top 7 Questions From Your Candidates

Hiring isn’t as simple as posting an ad and waiting for the influx of qualified applicants to flood your inbox- but wouldn’t that be nice? Unfortunately, the recruiting process is an in-depth practice- almost like a science- to figure out how applicant “A” can effectively fit and benefit company “B” and vice versa. While companies should be expanding their recruiting horizons, looking in new areas of opportunity to discover untapped talent, they also need to look for candidates that already believe in the same company culture standards. It’s beneficial for both parties involved to hire for a great fit from the beginning rather than forcing the issue down the road. So how do you know who will and who won’t make the cut? These are 7 top questions to look for from candidates that shine during the recruitment process:

How Do You Gauge the Success of Your Employees?

Starting strong off the bat, this question shows that this candidate is serious about joining a company that not only promotes growth but has metrics and systems in place to help prove it.

Where Do You See the Company in 3-5 Years? How Can Employees Contribute to That Growth?

If you’re the CEO doing the hiring yourself this should be an easy question to answer. No doubt you have your 3,5, and 10-year plan in mind and this candidate wants to know what it is- so explain it. Perhaps this is the best opportunity to discover if both paths are headed in the same direction and how this person can successfully add to the overall growth.

If you’re not the CEO- or someone with an intimate understanding of the company projections- speak as honestly as possible about where you see the company going, but make it a point to get back to them when you get the answer- it’s important for you both to know regardless.

Why is the Current Position Available? This could possibly be one of the most important questions an applicant asks, so give it to them straight. Was it something about the hours being too long? Or perhaps they couldn’t perform their duties as expected? Maybe it was an amicable split with no issues regarding the position whatsoever. No matter the cause for vacancy, honesty is in fact the best policy in this case (and every case) to ensure that the person tentatively entering the new position has all of the information necessary to make the right decision.

What Was It About My Resume and Skillset That Struck You For This Interview? A foolish person would mistake this as a negative question full of self-doubt and insecurities. Instead, realize that your applicants know the strengths they possess and this question ensures that you recognize them as well. Here is a great opportunity to dive deeper into some of their listed accomplishments and experiences, to see exactly how and when they stepped up to the company plate.

What's One Thing Nobody Told You About This Job- But You Wish They Had?

It’s getting intense- but in a good way. This happens to the best of us in every new job opportunity, and it’s often a result of not asking enough questions during the interview process. And remember, this doesn’t have to be a negative thing- you could have been kept in the dark about Taco Tuesday in the lunch room and I think we can all admit that would have been an easy sell for most of us.

What Is The Company Culture Now- And Does It Need Improving?

Again, this isn’t the time to hide behind numbers and ambiguous answers; your candidate is serious about company culture and this is exactly the type of person you want to hire. If your company culture is already incredible, SELL IT. Share the reasons that make working for this company such a benefit and remember, we’re in the era of the Millennials- they expect a healthy culture of balance and perks.

But if your culture could use some work, don’t hesitate to express that too. In fact, showing that your company acknowledges the need for change and perhaps sharing ways they’re working on getting there, will go a long way towards making this position and company appealing to your candidate.

How Does Your Company Celebrate Success?