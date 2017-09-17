Recycle your content & grow your business with these 3 TOP tips.

As the owner of a new business, you know that you need to recycle your content. You also know it's important to blog and share value-packed content on a regular basis. What if you don't have a lot of time dedicated to write, yet you're not quite ready to hire someone to do it for you?

Here are 3 quick tips to allow you to recycle your content.

1. Ensure that you schedule your content to be shared on all of your social media platforms on a regular basis. Share the same articles again and again over time. When you share a new article on social media, only a small percentage of your followers are likely to take action and read it immediately. Sharing it more often will result in more website visits and increased audience engagement. The more your audience likes your content, the more they are likely to continue engaging with your content and recommend your business or services to friends and family.

2. If you are running out of ideas for your content, take a point from a previous article and expand on the subject. Link back to your original article to keep your audience on your website for a longer time. When we say it helps to “recycle your content,” we don't necessarily mean that you need to use the same content over and over. It also means taking selected content and expanding on the topic; this allows you to create new content quickly.

It's also easy to think of a new article title for your recycled content. Let's say your original article title was, "Top 10 digital marketing techniques to grow your business." You now want to expand on the second point discussed in your article, which is, "Growing a solid social media presence." You can easily mirror your title and use "Top 10 techniques to build your social media presence." Just play around with your title and ensure that it contains the focus keyword that you will incorporate into your article.

3. Pick a topic from a previous article and ask other industry leaders if they would be willing to collaborate with you and therefore expand on the topic. If you always refer to other industry leaders as competitors, it’ll only work against you in the long run. Collaborating is very powerful in any industry.

When you collaborate with other industry leaders, not only are you making new business connections, you can also tap into their network and following. When the two of you come together and brainstorm your ideas, your new article will contain so much more value. This may be intimidating for some, but remember that neither you nor the person you collaborate with knows everything there is to know.

Willingness to collaborate with others also shows that you are coachable and ready to do whatever it takes to stay on top of industry trends. Doubling the audience increases the views and doubles the chances of increased website traffic and engagement.

So, these tips to recycle your content require you to think outside the box. You do not need to put all of them into action right away, but do start somewhere. I recommend that you start with the tip that makes you the most uncomfortable. You'll thank me later!

Until next time.....