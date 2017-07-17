Red Bull Charges Its Chinese Packager Over Trademark License Dispute

XU WEI

(Yicai Global) July 17 -- Red Bull trademark owner T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co. has sued Chinese packaging firm ORG Packaging Co. [SHE: 002701] claiming the latter forged the packaging for its popular ‘tonic’ beverage.

The suit seeks damages of over USD4.5 million (CNY30 million).

ORG Packaging is a major supplier of Thailand's Reignwood Group, Red Bull’s China franchisee, and the latter now is at loggerheads with T.C. Pharmaceuticals in a resulting dispute over brand licensing.

ORG Packaging announced in July its receipt of a civil complaint and other filings with the People’s Court in Beijing serving notice of the suit, which demands the court order ORG Packaging to cease forging and manufacturing its registered trademarks -- including ‘Red Bull’ and associated image logos -- and claiming compensation for its monetary losses. The suit also demands that the defendant issue a public apology on orgcanmaking.com, orgpackaging.com, and in four major securities newspapers.

“This suit involves a dispute over the license to a trademark between the plaintiff and its Red Bull China franchisee. We will conduct dialogs with the parties involved and provide objective evaluations of the concrete effects of this suit, and will also discharge our information disclosure obligations based on its progress,” ORG Packaging said, referring to the duty of transparency Chinese securities laws impose on listed companies.

ORG Packaging is as a major Red Bull China supplier. Canning the energy drink accounted for up to 65.5 percent of ORG Packaging’s total earnings, per its annual financial statement for last year.

“We will continue to honor our strategic contract agreements as normal and keep supplying packaging for Red Bull China Before the dispute on the use of the Red Bull trademark is ultimately settled and the final judgment in this case issues,” said an ORG Packaging spokesman.

T.C. Pharmaceuticals has not yet decided whether to renew Reignwood’s Red Bull trademark license, but had earlier planned to reclaim the right at the end of last year. Then Red Bull China announced in a sales promotion announcement that it would place ‘red packets’ (money prizes) under the pull tabs of 192 million cans of original-flavor Red Bull put on the market nationwide from June 30 to Dec. 31. A view prevailed at that time that Reignwood was confident of re-securing the right to use the trademark.

Since Red Bull’s parent is based in Thailand and the lawsuit will involve multiple and complex factors -- territorial and personal jurisdiction among others -- this transnational lawsuit may last three to four years. ORG Packaging’s main business thus will not be seriously impacted before final judgment is forthcoming, legal analysts believe.

Red Bull China’s huge sales volume is one of the major motives for the brand licensing dispute, and an important cause of the effect on multiple parties in the industry chain. Red Bull has become one of the most popular drinks in China, with nearly five billion cans sold in 2014, T.C. Pharmaceutical’s website shows.