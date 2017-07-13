Red Carpet Fashion: BET Awards 2017

Fashion was the real winner at the BET Awards 2017 with standout looks from Remy Ma, Lil’ Mama, Letoya Luckett and some strong menswear contenders. For a full rundown, take a look at the video below shot by Zaynah Beth with on on air commentary from Fashion Editor and Celebrity Stylist James R. Sanders.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS