Lifeguard Training NY, LLC conducts Red Cross Lifeguarding classes with CPR/AED.

New York, NY- Lifeguard Training NY LLC with its commitment to help improve the standards of lifeguard profession is conducting Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation courses designed to help professional lifeguards in rescuing and saving lives both in and out of the water.

From 2005 to 2014, there is an average of 3,536 deaths every year in the US due to drowning. Every year, there are 390 cases of deaths attributed to drowning in pools. These numbers have prompted Lifeguard Training NY, LLC to act in order to lessen the chances of fatalities and injuries happening in the pool area. It also extends the training not only to adults but also to children who are performing junior lifeguarding duties.

What to learn from the course?

The goal of Lifeguard Training NY LLC’s training is to teach lifeguards the necessary skill that can help save lives in an event of drowning and other accidents both in and out of the water. CPR course is designed to teach how to assess each condition in order to lessen injuries and to promote safety in the pool area.

Why take the CPR course?

All it takes for a person to drown is 1 to 2 minutes. 5 minutes without oxygen supply to a person’s brain could already result in permanent brain damage. And the reality is, there are a lot of times medical help appears arrives too late to respond to the situation.

Given the time constraints lifeguards are dealing with, it is important that they have enough knowledge and skill on how to sustain and promote breathing on a patient who is drowning.

The CPR course is also designed to promote safety while doing the entire procedure. There is a possibility of injuring a person’s xiphoid, especially during compressions. And since every second count in these kinds of scenarios, Lifeguard Training NY LLC aims to educate lifeguards in order to help lessen the chances of death and injuries due to swimming related activities.

CPR is crucial since it physically removes things blocking the airway. In most swimming related activities, it is usually water. It is also possible to assess if the person is still breathing or not. If performed correctly, CPR can increase the chances of survival until medical professionals arrive.

Who is eligible to take the CPR course?

Lifeguard Training NY LLC’s CPR training is designed both for children aged 11 to 15 and individuals aged 15 years and up. Aside from basic CPR, participants are also going to learn basic first aid including how to assess injuries and choosing the right medical intervention.

What happens when the person is drowning?

Due to the lack of oxygen getting into the person’s head, the victim’s system can easily shut down. There are also cases wherein cardiac arrest happens along with drowning. This is typically caused by the lack of oxygen as well as the changes in the blood due to water entering the system.

If the victim drowned in salt water, this makes the blood thicker and becomes more taxing for the heart to pump. On the other hand, if it happened on fresh water, it can easily destroy the red blood cells due to reverse osmosis.

What is the economic cost of drowning-related injuries?

Drowning related injury could potentially cost as much as $5.5 million. This can be avoided if lifeguards are properly trained to respond to drowning scenarios and other related problems that might occur in a pool area.

How long does it take to teach lifeguards CPR?

CPR can be taught in just a day. It is easy to understand, not to mention it can also save a lot of lives. Lifeguards who could be dealing with life and death scenarios can act with confidence when it comes to saving lives.

With the help of our medical professionals, we can extend CPR procedures used in the healthcare setting. Participants will be able to learn how to properly assess, and implement the proper steps required in CPR.

And since different scenarios require a slightly different intervention, getting the right training from the right people can make a huge difference. For instance, responding to children can be slightly different than responding to an adult. It is imperative that lifeguards will have an idea on what to do during these scenarios.

About the owner:

The owner, Mordechai Eliyahu has been a Red Cross lifeguard instructor for over 7 years! He is also a Firefighter, EMT-CC, Rescue Diver and CPR/AED instructor. He has saved multiple lives in and out of the pool. He did CPR and saved multiple lives while volunteering at the local fire dept.