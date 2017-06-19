Australian Broadcaster Apologizes For Asking Asian Journalist, 'Are You Yellow?'

Symons: “Do they speak Mandarin or Cantonese?”

Wang: “Who’s ‘they’?”

Symons: “The people in Taiwan.”

Wang: “They speak Taiwanese and they speak Mandarin. And in Canada, where I’m from, they speak English and French.”

Symons: “I knew that. You’re probably from the west coast of Canada.”

Wang: “Why do you think that, Red?”

Symons: “Because it’s closer to Asia.”