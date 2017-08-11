Rediscover NYC, Paris & London With These 3 Travel Entrepreneurs

If you believe there is nothing like exploring a city through the eyes of a local, think again. Brazilian Fernanda Paronetto knows all of Big Apple’s best kept secrets.

“I always had this indescribable passion and curiosity for NY, so I was often here visiting, always uncovering the best hidden spots and events. The city is just so dynamic, alive, full of novelties, so multi-cultural, beautiful, with an intense energy - the list can go on forever.”

NEW YORK: Fernanda Paronetto, BEHIND THE SCENES NYC

Fernanda Paronetto, Founder of BEHIND THE SCENES NYC

On starting Behind the Scenes NYC remotely she said:

“A New York woman in her 40’s sent me a message saying: ‘Hi there! I was born in NYC, have lived here my entire life, and didn’t know about this restaurant you wrote about. I went to it last night, and simply loved it! Thank you for the tip!’ - I was like: WOW!

“I’m in Brazil, in my room at my mom's house, giving tips to real New Yorkers who are actually enjoying them and thanking me! There must be something right about what I'm doing…”

PARIS: Jacqueline Ngo Mpii, LITTLE AFRICA

Jacqueline Ngo Mpii, Founder of LITTLE AFRICA - Paris

Originally from Cameroon, Jacqueline Ngo Mpii is the cultural ambassador of all things African in Paris. Seven years of professional experience in the hospitality industry have equiped this Parisian with the necessary skills to cater to an international clientele seeking to (re)discover the city of lights off the beaten path.

“Why ignore diversity in France ? Everyday, I find places, events and people connected to Africa. Clearly, this did not happen in 50 years. The African presence here can be traced back to centuries” - said the guide and entrepreneur.

Available in French and English, Little Africa invites you to an unexpected journey within the French capital, Paris.

A first of its kind, Little Africa travel agency and city guide (pictured above) highlight the best of African artists, restaurants, fashion and more across Paris in a fun, yet educational manner without occulting France’s major role in the transatlantic slave trade and colonial past. The company recently debuted a Little Africa New York page on Instagram with the same ambition as Paris.

LONDON: Faye Shields, UNSEEN TOURS

Faye Shields, co-founder of Unseen Tours - London

Unseen Tours is a laudable social initiative where homeless and ex-homeless tour guides are the gatekeepers of London town. Through this award-winning enterprise (not a charity) and for as low as £12, Faye Shields does not only help fight a stigma, but actively contributes to the financial emancipation of many. 60% of the ticket price goes directly to exclusive guides revealing hidden areas and lesser known streets of the capital. Responsible tourism, what’s not to love ?

“Faye’s Unseen Tours is a unique social enterprise that is doing its bit to help people get back on their feet through paid work. Over the last four years her tour guides have led thousands of walking tours around London, connecting people from all walks of life. I’m pleased to name Faye the UK’s 153rd Point of Light.” - David Cameron, UK Prime Minister.