Reduce Stress and Shave 70% Off Your Medical Costs in Panama

By Jessica Ramesch, InternationalLiving.com

“Our lifestyle here is so much more tranquilo than it would be if we were back home,” an expat in Panama said to me recently. She explained that her daily routine here, after waking to the sound of chattering birds, is to enjoy a smoothie using local fresh produce, such as fresh coconut water, mango, pineapple, guanábana, and bananas. “Then I often swim or paddleboard…our small house is situated on a bay facing the ocean.”

InternationalLiving.com Amador Causeway, Panama

This is the kind of laidback, healthy life that can await you in Panama. And it’s common for expats who’ve adapted to this new pace to experience improvements in health. Not having to worry about exorbitant dental-care bills…eating fresh tropical fruit, on display nearly everywhere you look…spending time outdoors, thanks to abundant sunshine and warm weather…it all begins to have a positive effect. Even if you need to pay a visit to the hospital, you’re in safe hands. Panama is known throughout Central America for its top-notch private hospitals. I’ve successfully used both public and private medical facilities in Panama, but most expats prefer the comfort and familiarity of the latter.

Another thing that puts people at ease: Hospitals and large clinics in Panama tend to have affiliations with their U.S. counterparts, from the Cleveland Clinic and Miami Children’s Hospital to Johns Hopkins International. Accreditations offered by the likes of the Joint Commission International (JCI) help highlight Panama’s high standards.

InternationalLiving.com View from Historic Quarter Casco Viejo, Panama CIty

Worried about being able to communicate in Spanish? It’s not difficult to find English-speaking doctors in Panama. Medical professionals often go abroad to study—Panama has exchange programs with many countries—to learn about different techniques, equipment, and more.

Medical costs are low compared to the U.S. There are clinics and labs to suit different budgets. If you don’t require a fancy address or façade, you’ll find that many of the humblest-looking clinics boast modern equipment…not to mention caring professionals who spend time with their patients.

I recently had strep throat. I could have spent $50 to see a general practitioner at the Johns Hopkins-affiliated Punta Pacifica Hospital. It’s a gleaming-white new building in one of the poshest parts of town. (And it’s known as one of the most technologically advanced hospitals in Latin America.)

InternationalLiving.com Anton de Valle, Panama

I do like the coffee shop at Punta Pacífica Hospital, but rather than drive across town, I went instead to a little neighborhood place called Clínica Omega. It’s tiny, and from the outside looks a little run down. The inside is nice and clean, however, and my doctor was attentive.

My bill was just $26, which included the consult and $11 for my first of three antibiotic shots. The next day I returned for another shot and to have some blood drawn. The results for my bloodwork were back within 15 minutes, and I sat down with the doctor to go over them. She waived the consultation fee, so I only paid $23.

Good, affordable healthcare is important to me and a major reason I choose to stay here. Exams that can cost hundreds of dollars back in the U.S. cost me 30% to 70% less in Panama. And I like my dentist and the doctors I’ve seen here. They don’t rush me in and out of their offices. Rather, they take a bit of time to get to know me…so I can get to know and trust them.