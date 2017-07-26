Reducing the Need for Recovery: Moving Upstream and Getting Ahead of Substance Use Disorders

When we think about alcohol or drug problems, we often think about the group of individuals who have a severe enough substance use challenge that they meet the criteria for a substance use disorder. The general public gets an image in its head of a person living in homelessness with a spoon and a needle in hand, and even us recovery advocates understandably think more so about the lines of people fighting to get into addiction treatment than the person who progressively finds themselves consuming more and more alcohol at home on their sofa after work each night.

While the group of individuals living with a substance use disorder is indeed in dire need of significantly more resources and supports, it can become all too easy to forget about the much larger group of individuals in our country who will experience problem substance use at some point but who may not have necessarily developed a substance use disorder. Rather than hope this latter group resolves its problem use on its own, or worse, wait until the problem use grows to become a substance use disorder and then warrants “getting help”, our systems and communities need to be better equipped to move further upstream with resources and supports that are relevant to these individuals. Strategies and interventions such as public education, harm reduction, workplace-based supports, innovative outpatient treatment services, integrated physical and behavioral healthcare, school-based supports, family education, faith-based supports, telephone and internet-based care and community-based peer support services are just some of the ways in which individuals can be reached earlier on before the development or in the absence of a substance use disorder. Focusing on policies that create communities of wellness, increase protective factors and decrease risk factors is another way in which we can move further upstream.

As for those of us who are in service in the treatment and recovery communities or who are hard at work conducting advocacy efforts as we try to make recovery accessible and sustainable for all, we must also not lose sight of moving much further upstream as well. While the sense of urgency surrounding those who have developed a substance use disorder must remain ever-present, we should pay close attention to not only making the opportunity for recovery available to all who need it but also to how we can reduce the need for people to find recovery to begin with. There is a broad swath of land between total abstinence from alcohol and other drugs and abstinence-based recovery from a substance use disorder. There is an overwhelming majority of people who may never have reason to own the identity of “in recovery” if we can prevent the onset of a substance use disorder before it happens.