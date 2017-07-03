Reflecting On Lavar Ball's Claim That Son LiAngelo Won't Reach The NBA

If you haven’t yet heard of Lavar Ball, let me sum up his story briefly: the father of the phenom basketball trio—Ball brothers Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo—and owner of Big Baller Brand, this flashy marketing genius has made a name for himself and attracted serious media attention by making lofty claims throughout his sons’ rise to basketball fame, such as his ability to defeat Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1 matchup and his oldest son Lonzo’s future superiority to Steph Curry, arguably the world’s greatest-ever shooter from beyond the 3-point arc. Lavar has also been known for simply being a great father, as he boosts his sons’ confidence and sets ever-increasing standards for them by making bold predictions about their future success.

Lonzo, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s NBA Draft, led the Ball trio until the 2015-2016 season, after which he played for a year at UCLA. Lavar and Lonzo have clearly established a very strong bond with one another, probably because Lavar has received some substantiation for his assertions now that one of his sons has stepped into the professional limelight.

Since Lonzo had left, over this past season, attention was directed mostly to LaMelo, the youngest of the three brothers, who put together an astounding 92-point game back in February. LiAngelo fell through the cracks to some degree. Although he is an outstanding player and has been ranked pretty high by ESPN—41st nationally for his Small Forward position—his play style is nowhere near as loud as that of LaMelo, who once even pointed to the half-court line before taking and swishing a half-court shot earlier this year. Now that’s confidence.

Lonzo, too, is quite flashy. He makes creative passes and has an across-the-body shooting form that some may call ugly and others may call genius—after all, he had a 55.1% field-goal percentage this year, which is remarkable for a freshman playing at such a high level of basketball at UCLA’s program.

LiAngelo rarely makes these types of plays, though. As a larger player, he often boxes out players in the paint (right by the basket) and posts up for interior shots. He can switch the three-pointer pretty well, too. Nothing jumps out at the viewer as unorthodox or interesting, unfortunately—he is just too well-rounded.

This is probably why Lavar Ball recently made a comment about how LiAngelo would not reach the NBA as quickly as his two other sons. As a man who has come to be recognized widely as “that guy who makes ridiculous claims,” this could be Lavar simply coming to his senses. Or is it a disservice to his image? A combination of both?

I sincerely appreciate how hard Lavar has tried to give his sons the drive and willpower to rise to the top of the increasingly competitive pre-collegiate and collegiate basketball scene, but this comment was out of place. If Lavar keeps saying that Lonzo will be better than Steph Curry and that LaMelo has the most promise out of all three boys of becoming a true NBA star, then why doesn’t LiAngelo get the same praise? In fact, LiAngelo has a very filled-out body type, is extremely athletic, and has certainly not plateaued in terms of his skill level, contrary to popular belief. Not to shame LaMelo, as he is much younger and has much room to grow, but his athleticism is markedly lower than his brothers’ as of now, so definitively predicting his NBA stardom seems imprudent at this point. If Lavar makes these somewhat unfounded but encouraging claims about his other children, then he really should make the same about LiAngelo, even if they’re not entirely realistic.

Lonzo (left) and Lavar (right) have established an extremely close relationship over the past few years. Lonzo is Lavar's pride and joy.

Especially as Lavar has made such a big name for himself in the sphere of basketball accessories with his Big Baller Brand and is interviewed by major news broadcasters daily, every comment he makes will go down in history in some form. Perhaps his doubts about LiAngelo will motivate him to shatter these boundaries his father has placed, to shock, to defy expectations, but maybe they’ll also enervate LiAngelo and send him on a downward trajectory into basketball limbo or some other sport where his athleticism can’t truly shine. I sincerely hope that the latter does not happen. As a very talented basketball player with surefire NBA potential, LiAngelo may just take an extra year before turning his attention to the draft. That doesn’t mean he has less promise than his brothers, though—he simply may need more time to reach his maximal potential.

In addition, the NBA may be reverting to its previous rule where it allowed high-school basketball players to enter the NBA without having to perform a “one-and-done” year at college—playing basketball for a year at a university, barely focusing on academics, and then entering the NBA draft. This will take the pressure off of some first-year NCAA players to outshine others from their class who are shooting for an NBA draft spot that same year, but again, it will certainly augment the burden for high-schoolers who want to exceed expectations and enter the NBA right out of high school. It’s a tall order, but one that has been done on countless occasions over many years.