Reflecting on the Symbolism of History

“The truth is that we are a deeply divided nation….in my opinion, it is only when we acknowledge and confront these realities that we as a nation can truly begin the journey towards real reconciliation and progress.”

I was reminded of these, my own words, as I watched white supremacists and neo-Nazis march in Charlottesville, VA, in protest of the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

As I reflected on the symbolism of the Confederate statue in Charlottesville, I considered the many ways in which Boston honors those who fought for freedom during the Civil War.

For example, directly across from the Massachusetts State House is the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial by famed French sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. This memorial commemorates the 54th Regiment Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, featured in the 1989 film “Glory." The infantry regiment in the Union Army was one of the first official African-American units during the Civil War.

Lesser known to many is the statue of famed abolitionist and freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman. Tubman’s statue, located in Boston’s South End neighborhood, is the first to be dedicated to a woman on Boston city property.

Tubman is depicted standing in front of a small group of tired and frightened looking people of African descent. Her expression is steadfast, resolute and unafraid. She clutches a Bible in one hand as the other extends outwards, pointing the way towards freedom.

How do these symbols in Boston differ from those of Confederates who fought in the Civil War? They differ in what they represent; and that is the message of freedom and inclusion.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu perhaps said it best in a speech entitled “The Cult of the Lost Cause” about the removal of Confederate statues in New Orleans:

“The Confederacy was on the wrong side of history and humanity. It sought to tear apart our nation and subjugate our fellow Americans to slavery. This is the history we should never forget and one that we should never again put on a pedestal to be revered.”