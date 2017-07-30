Reflection on Cannabis/Marijuana

I have now been studying this plant for a few years, since my college days as an Undergraduate in Westminster College (Missouri, U.S.A). After having held conversations with parties involved in the extra-legal sale of cannabis in Missouri, Maryland, and Virginia; many of my questions remain unanswered. Here is what I know: a great number of people I have talked with are frank in admitting that California is the starting point of marijuana in the U.S. Endowed with a warm weather which could acclimate cannabis, I tend to believe the previous statement to be true. How it gets from California to other states that have not legalized the sale of recreational cannabis remains a mystery to me. Furthermore, I have never been previously shown a financial statement detailing a cost-revenue analysis of what the farmer pays to grow the plant and what he/she sells it for. There is practically very little to no information available online detailing the wholesale and retail cost of the plant. Why all the secrecy?

After holding conversations with similar parties in Ethiopia, I went on to Shashemene because it had become a point of reference similar to California in the U.S…Located at about 500 kilometers from the capital Addis Ababa, it can take up to 6-7 hours to get to this place of destination. I went to Shashemene on July 7th 2017, for what was my first visit. Upon the recommendations of people, I visited the Banana Art Gallery and the Black Lion Museum. It may have been because of the way I was dressed, but people automatically sensed that I was not a local. While they were friendly, they had jacked up the price of Marijuana to such an extent that I was truly shocked. How could it be that marijuana could be cheaper in Piazza and Bole than it was in Shashemene? In his memoir, Barrack Obama speaks of visiting Nairobi, Kenya and being given the “muzungu price,” (also known as the “white man’s price,”) for local products because he was a foreigner. During most of my visit in Shashemene and Awassa, I felt the same way. According to a well-placed source who wished to remain anonymous, the movement of cannabis in Ethiopia follows a similar pattern to that in the U.S. It goes north to Sudan, east up to Saudi Arabia and further south than I had anticipated, possibly even reaching South Africa. According to the same source, Nigeria is a similar country to Ethiopia in this regard. Like in the U.S, my questions related to transportation methods were evaded, and my interlocutor chose not to divulge what he knew. When I questioned him on how an unrecognized and unregulated product by the government could have bypassed them in such a manner, his answer was stunning: “How to say ‘no’ to the large sum of money generated?”

In doing research of this issue, I came across a very narrow-minded article written by a Catholic priest on Google’s search engine. Google claims that mathematical algorithms play a crucial role in picking the links which will appear at the very first page of the search results, but do we really believe that to be true? Certainly, we now have companies online dedicated solely in improving profile content and search engine optimization. Even so, what to say of the numerous cases whereby black people’s image and pictures were associated with monkey-like species and Google had to issue an apology afterwards? Is it not fascinating that Google’s search results would have the message of a condescending and patronizing Catholic priest, preaching of a “decadent society’s” effort to decriminalize and legalize cannabis, ranked at the very top of the first page? Bob Marley was once quoted as saying: “Make sure your hands are clean before pointing fingers…” What would this Catholic Priest say of the Church’s handy involvement by Hitler’s side in World War II or the massive children sexual abuse case scandal broadcasted in the media of his fellow colleagues? Is it not all a bit too cliché?

The need to have an honest discussion of cannabis even if we deem it taboo is clearly present. While some might argue that there is not currently a public health problem, is it not better strategic public policy to prevent a possible issue before it even occurs if potential for enormous economic and financial benefits exists? Ethiopia as a country needs to recognize Marijuana for what it is: a source of enormous attraction to all people of all races. At a time when Ethiopian public officials are complaining of foreign currency shortage, there are no discussions of simple measures such as this one, which may very well prove useful in attracting tourists bringing with them new money to spend in the economy. By taxing and regulating cannabis, the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) would in fact also be generating revenue to spend in sectors that would improve the life-style of its citizens. The job prospects for an increasingly young population in the country is also to be taken into serious consideration given alarming unemployment rates and widespread poverty even with a booming middle-class. Sebhat G/Egziabher would once remark: “yalarekewn altsafekum.” We need to come to grips that a significant portion of the population in Addis Ababa has come in contact with the plant in one form or the other. The same way we have come to accept Khat as part of our social fabric both in our life-style and trade activities, we can also grow to accept cannabis. We also need to look at Marijuana from a health point perspective. The most interesting research in this regard has been undertaken by Medical Doctors in Israel. Marijuana can be effective against glaucoma and can also be used as a pain reliever. Why should we not consider Marijuana as a better option than Opium? Can anyone deny that several cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy are using cannabis to not only manage their pain but to also be able to eat food?

Have you ever been to Nevada before? About two weeks ago, the state became the fifth in the United States to have legalized the sale of recreational cannabis and supply is running out! Al Fasano of ReLeaf, a medical dispensary in Las Vegas, told CNN Money he saw seven or eight times more business than usual, with many customers being tourists from out of state. Medical Marijuana has been legal in the state since 2001, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The line is out the door and the line just doesn’t stop,” Fasano said. “People are there when we open at 10 A.M and they’re there when we close at midnight.” The state made an estimated $1 million from taxes in three days, and dispensaries as much as $3 million. But there’s still not enough product to go around. Part of the problem is in the lack of distributors available. Marijuana shortages can happen immediately after legalization because of regulation restrictions. In Nevada, there aren’t enough suppliers licensed to transport recreational marijuana to meet the demand of the dispensaries. To alleviate this problem, the Nevada Tax Commission voted on an emergency regulation that would allow the Department of Taxation to consider a larger pool of applicants for distribution licenses. According to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB), the total excise tax collected for the 2017 fiscal year to date is $148,504,445. On a month to month basis, the WSLCB shows that marijuana excise tax collected from retail sales is slowly increasing. At the beginning of the 2016 fiscal year, the excise tax collected was $11,631,248 and ended with $19,929,124 collected at the end of the 2016 fiscal year. A fiscal year spans from July 1 of the previous year to June 30 of the post year, for example, July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016. If the state of Nevada and the District of Columbia are making money, why should the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) not do the same by legalizing cannabis? Is the best problem in business not a scaling issue from having too many customers?