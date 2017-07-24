Reflections Of A Still-Married-39er

I discovered nineteen gray hairs on my head the day I turned thirty-nine.

They emerged with quiet stealth, apparently knowing that during a weekend away with my husband in San Francisco, sans children, I’d find the solitude to count them.

“Look,” I said plaintively to my husband. “Nineteen gray hairs.”

As is customary among those in the profession of engineering, my husband takes great pride in being infallible. A woman’s aging process, however, is a delicate subject, and this was the ultimate test of his acumen in balancing truth and diplomacy.

After a few moments he said, “Look, I’m going to say this once so listen and absorb. When I look at you, you look exactly the same as the day we met. Do you get that? Also, when you were twenty-one and I was twenty-four, weren't you the one who suggested we grow old together? Well, this is us growing old together. Your idea.”

It was, indeed, my idea. I had envisioned us at eighty-one and eighty-four rocking in chairs on the front porch of a quaint cottage with a view of the Pacific Ocean. The process of actually getting there, however, had eluded me.

But here I was, almost fifteen years into my first and possibly only marriage, about to enter into what is known as “middle age.”

During this mostly contented spell, we had had two children and emerged from the stage of early-childhood parenting with relative lucidity.

It was officially the next juncture in life.

This is the phase of financial stability and the ability to take a short vacation with just your spouse.

It is also the age of imminent menopause and losing the looks of your youth; one where the question, “Are you guys planning more kids?” starts to taper.

Unless you want to end up being a person who is also single and dating during this fragile season of mid-life, now is the opportunity to seize the marriage by the proverbial horns and make things work.

But how?

Later this same birthday we stood on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Shivering in July, because I’m a Texas gal, I reflected on what invigorates and sustains a marriage (at the very least, my marriage).

Allow me to share my inconclusive and scientifically non-corroborated list of what makes a legally binding romantic relationship lasting:

1) Having less stuff

An excess of stuff is not sexy. There have been times in our marriage where we’ve started to accumulate more possessions than we need. For us, times like this have signaled that there are other areas in our lives that warrant attention. Let me say it again: beware of stuff.

2) Not taking things personally

Most disharmony in marital relationships, I believe, has nothing to do with either spouse. When my husband is irritable, it rarely, if ever, has anything to do with me. In those situations, I’ve learned that all I have to do is show empathy. It’s a trusted method to heal what ails. I also welcome the same from him when I’m crotchety.

3) Having an older married couple to emulate

As young parents, my husband and I were fortunate to become acquainted with a couple in their seventies. The lessons we learned from their lives’ experience changed the fabric of our beings. Sadly, it is a rarity in our modern society for non-familial couples of different generations to mingle. Do yourself a favor and invite an older couple in your neighborhood to dinner. If anything, it may teach you what kind of couple you don’t want to end up as.

4) Kissing your spouse first

It’s natural, when you return home to daughters screeching “Dad-deeee!!!” with glee, to bundle them into your arms and smooch their fair cheeks. My husband makes it a point to acknowledge them, but kisses me first. It goes something like this: “Oh my gosh, I see you girls, and I will squeeze you in just a second, right after I’ve kissed my beautiful wife!” When said wife is covered in breastmilk, reeking of spit-up, such gestures symbolize the greatest gift you can give your children: your loving relationship.

5) Going to bed only after making amends

A feeling of uneasiness involving another human does not make for a good night’s slumber. Recently, I’ve noticed that our nightly "sync-up" ritual has spilled over to other relationships in my life. My friends will attest to receiving late-night texts from me that say, for example, "Ugh. I said something to you today that just didn't match my intention. I hope you will forgive me." These disclosures could wait until morning, but I practice going to bed with a clean slate because it helps me sleep better.

6) Carving out time to fall in love again. And again. And again.

This could be in the form of a day date, a night date, or a week in Napa while your in-laws take impeccable care of your kids, should you be so spoiled brave delusional. The point is that being intentional about how you’re going to spend uninterrupted child-free time with your partner will hold your marriage in good stead. Beyoncé wasn’t built in a day; neither is a lifelong relationship.

At thirty-nine, I have nineteen gray hairs. Also, the pre-pregnancy perkiness of the body I inhabited in my twenties is a relatively distant memory.

I wonder, where do I go from here?

That day, at the bay, I resolved to hold fast to what has worked and forge ahead. Our retirement cottage isn’t going to conjure itself in the year 2059; there will be years of effort and hardship involved in its construction.

My husband and I held hands and walked across the iconic bridge across the Golden Gate strait.

The fog was damp and the wind was blustery, yet his grasp was unwavering and warm.