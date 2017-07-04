Reflections On Our Moral Compass, 4th of July 2017

“What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade and solemnity, are, to Him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy-a thin veil to cover Jesus crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.”

These words were spoken in Rochester New York, in 1852; eleven years before Pres. Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and twenty-six years before the end of the Reconstruction in 1878.

Today, one must ask: what kind of country tolerates and permits massive gun violence, mass incarceration (the largest percentage of incarceration as a percent of its general population than most countries in the world), the destruction and prevention of guaranteed healthcare, and a Presidential and Congressional assault on the principles and precepts enshrined in our Declaration of Independence?

In the 1852 words of Frederick Douglass, what, to African-Americans in 2017, does the 4th of July mean?

Yes, we know it means the earlier passages of the 13th 14th and 15th Amendments to our Constitution and the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Bill and 1965 Voting Rights Bill.

The July 1-7, 2017, edition of The Economist Magazine writes:

“Most murder victims in America are black people shot dead by other black people. Blacks represent 13% of America's population, yet in 2015 they represented 52% of the slain. The toll on black families and communities is appalling; between 1980 and 2013, 262,000 black men were murdered in America, more than four times America's total number of catalyst in Vietnam.”

The stats recited by The Economist are sobering. These are in addition to the significant number of African-Americans killed by police officers under circumstances, had the victim been white, there is a likelihood that the police would not have killed the black person they were seeking to arrest.

The overarching questions to be asked on this Fourth of July are really moral questions, not political: What kind of country is the United States of America that will seriously consider depriving universal healthcare to its citizens?

What kind of nation would morally resist universal background checks for the sale and other transfer of guns?

What kind of Nation, in the midst of such enormous wealth and resources, would appear paralyzed and ineffective in responding to widespread homelessness in many of our major cities across the nation? Especially, when at the same time, our government spends almost $1 trillion dollars in expenditures in the conduct of its 16-year war in Afghanistan?

This 4th of July 2017, “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.” (Thomas Jefferson, 1781)