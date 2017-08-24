Reflections on the Women's March and Inactivated Allies

Like hundreds of thousands of other people, I attended the Women’s March on Washington in January. I have lived in Washington long enough to have attended other rallies on the Mall, but this rally eclipsed anything I had seen before in many ways. The level of excitement, the sheer size, and the palpable emotion. For whatever reason, this day brought together women, men, and children. Many were wearing their pink pussy hats. Others dressed as suffragettes. Most were carrying protest signs that indicated perhaps the most pressing issue that brought them to the rally that day. Protest slogan picture collecting has become a new hobby and indicative sign of the times. It is more relevant than stamp collecting I guess.

My assumption in attending the Women’s March was that we were standing together to send a message to our government, Mr. Trump, a portion of Americans who supported the problematic views of Mr. Trump, and the world, that the American people would stand together against hate, bigotry, and extremism, wherever it was directed. I am not so sure that is true.

I have attended enough protest rallies in my life that I am familiar with the call-and-response chanting that brings groups together, and magnifies shared beliefs. It can be very powerful to shout out loud, THIS is why I am here! The old chant “This is what democracy looks like!” was a staple in the Women’s March. These chants would spontaneously erupt in small groups, then fall away. I tried to engage those around me with some protest chants. I started call-and-response “This is what democracy looks like!” and received a good response. There was good energy and support. I got the feeling: yes, this is why I am here, too!

And then I tried to expand my call-and-response repertoire. I remember vividly standing in the middle of a crowd that had formed in response to my protest chants. My call changed from “This is what democracy looks like” to “No hate! No KKK. No fascist USA!” The response to my call fell away. There were a few mumbling replies. I thought, perhaps this is a new chant for this group and they didn’t hear me. I’ll try again. “No hate! No KKK. No fascist USA!” Then suddenly I became very aware that I was alone, standing in the middle of a now-disbursing group that heard my call, but did not provide a response. I was alone. I was stupefied. A painful thought started to lodge in my psyche: we were not all there with shared beliefs.

I left the rally shortly after that.

A few weeks later I again attended a rally in Washington against the newly announced travel ban, to support Muslims and denounce the hate and bigotry that contributed to this repugnant policy. On the train downtown to attend the rally it was glaringly obvious that this was different. The trains were empty. Where were all those white women and families who packed the trains for the Women’s March? I know that many people came from out of town to attend the Women’s March, and of course would have returned home by then. However the haunting silence on that train was jarring. There were no reverberations from the Women’s March.

The painful thought that lodged in my brain at the Women’s March, dislodged and moved to my heart on Saturday, August 12 when extremists marched and rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia. Too many Americans, too many white Americans, are not willing to be activated allies ready to fight hate, bigotry and extremism in any form, against any group.