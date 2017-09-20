Reflections

Woah
That's me?
Over there
In your being
For if you are temporary
Then I must be temporary too
And if I am longing for love
Then you too, are seeking love's grasp
You took a piece of truth away from me
Perhaps I ate the whole cake of lies
Undisciplined
Ignited with love
Reality
Or projection
Sometimes I don't even know if we are together
Or simply our shadows are meeting under the sun
For we have different paths
Yet we met at the intersection of magic and poetry
And we have different pains
Yet compassion magnetized our souls
And in being insecure
I let you see me
And in being together
We saw each other
For the first time
The mirror of your soul
Was not really about you
It was about me
Fanning the flame
Of love and curiosity
Easing the fear
Of pain and detachment
I haven't been here before
I haven't seen this before
I bow before the opportunity
To see me in you
Thankful that the cloth of Authenticity
Cleaned the dirty mirror
For now, I can see me
In my reflection of you
CONVERSATIONS