Refresh Your Décor With Our 5 Latest Favorite Brands

08/29/2017 10:25 am ET

At Viyet, we have the rare opportunity to look through hundreds of new designer furniture every week. Of course, some items (and brands) will catch our attention a little more than others. Here are five brands that are on our radar as of late:

The Name: Bungalow 5

Why we love it: East meets West in a modern way at Bungalow 5. Though you can find everything from Parsons tables to framed silk panels, the common element is that each piece has a clean-lined look.

Key pieces: The Borneo Four-Drawer Dresser and the Crimson Bird Framed Silk Panels

The Name: Stanley Furniture

Why we love it: This brand is all about the classics — and all about quality. (After all, Stanley Furniture has been around for 90 years.) However, you won’t find fussy styles. Instead, Stanley Furniture reinterprets traditional forms in a new way.

Key pieces: The Oasis Sea Cloud Console Table and the Preserve Marshall Armchairs

The Name: Jeremiah Goodman

Why we love him: The famed 94-year-old illustrator’s work is recognizable not just for the artist’s name (he always signs his work with his first name only), but for his subject matter: Interiors of the rich and famous.

Key pieces: Tony Duquette Dawnridge Hollywood and Elsa Schiaparelli Salon Paris

The Name: Lawson-Fenning

Why we love it: Whether you’re looking for perfectly curated vintage pieces or modern-day furniture made with timelessness in mind, you’ll find what you’re looking for at Lawson-Fenning.

Key pieces: The Vintage California Studio Bar Stools and Lawson-Fenning Burl Wood Cube Table

The Name: Christopher Farr

Why we love it: This brand has become one of our go-to sources for rugs that are more like a work of art than the typical floor covering.

Key pieces: Homage to the Square Wool Area Rug 5’x5′ and the Petra Wool Area Rug 5’7″x7’10”

