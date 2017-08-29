Refresh Your Décor With Our 5 Latest Favorite Brands

At Viyet, we have the rare opportunity to look through hundreds of new designer furniture every week. Of course, some items (and brands) will catch our attention a little more than others. Here are five brands that are on our radar as of late:

The Name: Bungalow 5

Why we love it: East meets West in a modern way at Bungalow 5. Though you can find everything from Parsons tables to framed silk panels, the common element is that each piece has a clean-lined look.

The Name: Stanley Furniture

Why we love it: This brand is all about the classics — and all about quality. (After all, Stanley Furniture has been around for 90 years.) However, you won’t find fussy styles. Instead, Stanley Furniture reinterprets traditional forms in a new way.

The Name: Jeremiah Goodman

Why we love him: The famed 94-year-old illustrator’s work is recognizable not just for the artist’s name (he always signs his work with his first name only), but for his subject matter: Interiors of the rich and famous.

Why we love it: Whether you’re looking for perfectly curated vintage pieces or modern-day furniture made with timelessness in mind, you’ll find what you’re looking for at Lawson-Fenning.

The Name: Christopher Farr