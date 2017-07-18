Reggae Sensation Collie Buddz Releases New Album – “Good Life”

At the end of May, reggae sensation Collie Buddz dropped his first full-length album in a decade. It’s called Good Life, and is the perfect complement to his self-titled debut album of 2007, Collie Buddz. Ever since its release, Collie Buddz has been a bastion of excellence, remaining in the Top 10 of iTunes’ Reggae chart. So it is easy to understand why fans waited with bated breath for Good Life to drop.

Buddz, who was born in New Orleans but grew up in Bermuda, is known for his contemporary, buoyant dancehall music, along with his forays into the rap genre with big name rappers. But on Good Life, Buddz returns to the roots of reggae, going in for the traditional, long-established one-drop beat, where the backbeat on the snare drum receives the emphasis, often with the bass drum, which is tight and punchy.

Good Life contains ten tracks. The opening track, “Control,” establishes the album’s character with a dynamic groove and subdued guitars that drive the melody. Buddz’s tenor is dulcet and demonstrates his range and delicate vocal control. “Lovely Day” adds just a bit more funk to the melody, which wrenches the listener in and gets head and shoulders moving in time with the beat, as the guitars drive the melody.

“Part of My Life” is a bright, happy tune that rides on pealing guitars and a solid groove. There’s a hint of pop flavor to the melody, which flows merrily, as vocal harmonies fill the backdrop. “Save Me From the Rain” features Kat Dahlia. The tune starts off with a great drum fill that sound like surfing music, and then the song segues into a catchy, straight ahead reggae groove. Dahlia’s vocals really hit the spot, as she injects a delightful spark of femininity into the song.

Photo Credit: Phil Emerson

Good Life is one of my personal favorites. The song is contagiously effective because of Buddz’s articulation and precise phrasing. Instrumental harmonics are excellent, with a tinny guitar riff accenting the melody. “I Got You” utilizes muted instrumentation, as it tones things down a bit. The groove is slightly funky and the melody is smooth, yet optimistic. The vocals on the track are laid-back but expressive.

“Used To” begins with a funky groove, as the melody is driven by plucking guitar riffs that keep the melodic element taut. The tune features Kreesha Turner, who adds a strong rap flavor. And there’s some great sidestick by the drummer. I love the groove in this tune. “Level” features P-Lo and starts off with an industrial-sounding groove. The melody is reggae combined with a hip hop influence that makes the song smooth and presumptuous at the same time.

“Yesterday” is a suave, silky production, featuring Jody Highroller and Snoop Dogg. The melody rides on the keyboards, while the groove is solid. And it’s great when Snoop Dogg enters with his inimitable voice and lays it down.

The last track on the album is “Glass House,” a traditional reggae song that rides on strong, sharp guitar riffs. Buddz’s voice is strong, crisp and clear, with superb phrasing, along with wonderful lyrics.

Collie Buddz definitely has it going on! Good Life is chock-full of mesmerizing melodies, strong grooves and persuasive instrumentation. With Good Life, Buddz proves he still has the magic touch. It was definitely worth the wait.

Find out more about Collie Buddz here and here.