Reggie Mills: The Next Independent Rapper Success Story

Reggie Mills is an artist/executive pioneer who has revolutionized the independent music scene by curating tours and co-headlining shows to reach commercial success.

Raised in Ghana by his Grandmother until he was 7, Mills grew up in Montclair, NJ where he realized his passion for music. After graduating high school in Metuchen, NJ where learned to play guitar and drums, he enrolled into Rutgers University. His time at the University was short lived when he realized his potential as an entrepreneur and artist. His aspirations exceeded what the school could provide him. After only a month and a half he dropped out and began pursuing his dreams full time.

It didn't take long for Mills to receive the recognition as an artist that he had been seeking. The CEO of Amalgam Digital record company, home to many artists such as Max B, Joe Budden and Curren$y reached out to him in 2013 to intern for the label. In a short two year span, Reggie Mills became the Vice President of the company and facilitated all business affairs. Some of these tasks included overseeing artist development and routing tours across North America, which included showcases at the SXSW Music Conference & Festival in Austin, Texas.

After his first showcase at a Private Club Records festival in 2015 in which Mills appeared alongside Madeintyo, Nitty Scott, and Maxo Kream, he realized the amazing platform he had created for himself as an artist. He began to co-headline his shows and through that he started to see a big jump in his fan base. In 2016 he returned to the festival and put on 3 huge showcases that not only boosted his career but the artists on the bill as well. Artists like Madeintyo and Lil Yachty soared at these events and later to the music charts by storm. Mills’ showcases were so successful that he took them his endeavors to the the east coast and threw another showcase with Madeintyo in Brooklyn, NY that sold out. After Mills’ success in Austin, he went on to tour North America with acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, and Travis Scott, among many others.

His newfound business endeavors have not only created a new following for him, but they have also has created opportunities that have boosted his career to new levels. His collaboration with Yeezy model and Capitol Records artist, Lil Yachty is set to release December first of this year. Produced by Grammy Award nominee, Brandon Thomas and Tha Architectz, the collab is predicted to shake the hip hop industry.