Regulators to Issue Cryptocurrency ICO Policies by Year-End, Consider Beijing as Pilot City

Tang Shihua

(Yicai Global) Aug. 31 -- Regulators may issues policies on initial coin offerings (ICOs), the subject of much market attention recently, by the end of the year, with Beijing as the first potential city to implement these regulations, the Economic Observer reported on Aug. 29.

Blockchain startups use ICOs to raise funds. As the blockchain concept is difficult for the public to understand, and in the absence of effective regulation, some financing activities under the guise of ICOs have become a hunting ground for fraudulent fund-raising.

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Cyberspace Administration of China are all looking into coin offerings, and the securities regulator has requested relevant think-tanks to submit research reports.

Though regulators in the central government remain non-committal, a previous declaration by the Beijing municipal government serves as a point of reference. Internet finance, blockchain and ICOs could only prosper by developing in accordance with laws and regulations, and any non-conformance and abuse would be subject to punishment, said Huo Xuewen, director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Finance, at an internal meeting on Aug. 16.

"Anything concerning ‘management of others' money' shall be regulated,” Huo said. “Blockchain is innovative, as are internet finance and ICO, but if proper risk controls are not in place, any innovation will inevitably backfire. If the risk of traditional finance is rated as 1.0, then the risk of internet finance would be 2.0, and the risk of blockchain and coin offerings would be 3.0.”

The ICO market remains buoyant, with asset prices of virtual currencies soaring. Over CNY2.6 billion (USD394 million) worth of the cryptocurrency has been raised through coin offerings in China since the beginning of the year to July.