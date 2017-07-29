Trump Was Reportedly Upset Reince Priebus Didn't Fight Back Against Anthony Scaramucci

President Donald Trump was unhappy with Reince Priebus’ decision not to fight back against White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who publicly humiliated Priebus in a series of interviews this week, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Priebus said he privately resigned from his position on Thursday, ending a 6-month rocky tenure as White House chief of staff. His resignation came days after Scaramucci went on television and publicly accused him of being a leaker and then told The New Yorker Priebus was a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Citing an unnamed White House adviser, the journal reported Trump was “dismissive” of the fact that Priebus didn’t stick up for himself. Even on Friday, after it was publicly announced he would be leaving the White House, Priebus refused to respond to Scaramucci, telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer he wasn’t “going to get into the mud on those kind of things.”

Priebus reportedly infuriated Scaramucci by blocking him from getting a White House appointment after the campaign. As the two openly feuded, the White House did little to tamp down the controversy. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said this week Trump liked the competition among staffers.