Reince Priebus Denies U.S. Officials Briefed Trump On Controversial Russia Report

Priebus called the report, which accuses Trump of being fully aware of and supporting Russian hacking into government servers during the election, “phony baloney” and “total garbage.”

The outgoing head of the Republican National Committee said on the “Today” show Wednesday that he was present at last week’s briefing and the report never came up.

“What I can tell you is that I was there and these crazy accusations ... were never discussed,” he told hosts Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira.

Priebus said BuzzFeed’s controversial Tuesday publication of the unsubstantiated 35-page dossier, which also alleges Trump engaged in sexual acts with Russian prostitutes in a Moscow Ritz-Carlton, was the first time he had heard of the allegations.

“This is not an intelligence document,” Priebus said, citing the “handwritten page numbers in the corners” of the report as “proof.”

Priebus sidestepped questions from Lauer and Vieira on whether Trump or anyone in his campaign staff had conversations with Russia during the election. Instead, he chose to focus on the report’s claims that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen held a secret meeting in Prague with Kremlin representatives in August.

“I told [Cohen] to give me his passport,” Priebus said. “Here’s what I can tell you ... I looked at the passport page by page, it was verified that this person wasn’t in Prague.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday that the allegations were a “total political witch hunt.” He echoed the Kremlin’s repudiation of the reports on Wednesday, tweeting that he has “nothing to do” with Russia.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017