Little Boy Inadvertently Draws NSFW Version Of Santa's Reindeer

A six-year-old boy’s drawing of Santa Claus’ reindeer is going viral, after he inadvertently made it NSFW.
Connie Bennett says her son was trying to depict Dasher, Dancer, Prancer et al. inside Kris Kringle’s stable, but the animals ended up bearing a striking resemblance to male genitalia:
Scotland-based Bennett posted the amusing picture to Twitter on Thursday, prompting a flurry of cheery replies:
”When he gave me the drawing, I just told him I thought it was very good,” Bennett told The Huffington Post on Saturday.
“He has no idea that it could be perceived differently,” she added. “I’m a bit surprised it’s been shared so widely.”
