How Reindeer Could Help Combat Climate Change

Climate change poses a serious threat to reindeer. Over the past decade, at least 80,000 of them have starved to death in Siberia because of melting sea ice. In the North Pole, warmer temperatures have caused reindeers to shrink in size.

But it turns out that reindeer may themselves be a useful weapon in the fight against global warming, a study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters last month finds. And their own appetites could help ensure their continued survival.

Researchers visited the Arctic county of Troms, Norway, and discovered that reindeers’ grazing could help slow climate change by increasing albedo, or the amount of solar radiation reflected back into space, in the Arctic.

Chomping on leafy greens, particularly in the summertime, the animals thin out shrubs and other thick vegetation. This reveals more shiny, reflective surfaces upon which more sunlight can bounce off.

If the reindeers weren’t there to eat the vegetation, more solar radiation would be absorbed by the ground (thicker vegetation has a low albedo and is better at absorbing heat), thus increasing surface temperatures and promoting the melting of Arctic ice.

“The whole northern Scandinavian tundra is grazed by reindeer. What we know is they can have a large effect in all these places … If reindeer disappear, there will be a really negative effect,” Johan Olofsson, a professor at Umeå University and co-author of the study, told Pacific Standard Magazine this week.