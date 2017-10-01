Reinventing You with Dorie Clark

On today’s episode of the Own Your Creativity podcast, I talk with Dorie Clark about the importance of marketing yourself, networking, reinventing yourself, and re-educating others about your evolving identity.
Rather than being static beings, we change as we age, gain experience and achieve new milestones. So, just in the way we update our C.V., we should be updating our relationships with this new information. It may feel awkward to do this, but it doesn’t have to be. Whenever you meet someone who asks you, “What’s new?”, that’s a perfect opportunity to bring them up to date. Don’t think of it as bragging, because you were asked to share. So, share your news, updates, and milestones freely. Only with these specifics in mind will your network be able to think of you for possible connections.
