Rejecting the concept of work-life balance

I am writing a book about teams—how they learn, practice, speak up, and achieve. To this end, I’m interviewing a lot of folks to ensure I get a good sampling of the trusted techniques out there.

During the course of one interview, I asked Mike Gamson, SVP of Global Solutions at LinkedIn, how he thinks about work-life balance. I liked his response a lot, even if it meant that my question wasn’t very good:

I reject the concept of work-life balance. I prefer to aspire for work-life harmony. Balance has an implicit definition of equality between two parts. My personal life is so much more important to me than my professional life—to try to balance the two is a fool’s errand. There’s nothing that can happen at work that would make me feel the same import of my family and personal life. Balance is the wrong framework. Harmony, however, is a melodious integration of disparate parts. Instead of trying to keep work and life separate, carving out time to do this or that, how do we take things that are different and separate and bring them together in ways that make both better?

He continued:

For many years, as LinkedIn was starting to scale, I had to run around the world to pop up a lot of different offices. Normally, within the construct of work-life balance, this would create a conflict between “I need to be at home with my family,” and “I need to be in Hong Kong doing something for work.” After careful conversation with my wife, we were fortunate to be able to take the approach of, ‘Let’s take the family on the road; let’s do all this stuff together.’ My family was not there for every single trip, but I have a 9-, 7-, and 3-year old who have, for many years, traveled 100,000 miles apiece. Now, I recognize not everyone has that option, nor would it work for every family. But finding the option that does work for you and your individual circumstances is important to finding that harmony.

I understand that you might not be able to bring your family overseas for weeks at a time. That’s not the point I want you to glean from this.

For Gamson, travel is just a tactic that serves the principle. He knows what he truly cherishes, and sews that into those parts of his life that, while necessary, are not what he ultimately lives for. Mr. Gamson considered unusual angles in service of that which really matters to him.