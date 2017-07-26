‘Rejuvenated’ Jon Jones: ‘My Talent and my Brand, it Grew Faster Than My Character’

LOS ANGELES -- Inside the Octagon, there have never been any questions about Jon Jones. On the outside, however, doubts linger about the youngest champion in UFC history following a tumultuous couple of years.

Fighting for the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title for the first time since 2015, Jones has become accustomed to answering questions about his behavior, as much as his dominance in mixed martial arts. Failing a number of drug test, both for recreational and performance-enhancing substances, and pleading guilty to a felony hit-and-run, Jones seems to have put all of his troubles behind him heading into his UFC 214 rematch against archrival Daniel Cormier.

“I became a multi-millionaire when I was 23 years old, and that can do a lot to someone who was never prepared for that type of lifestyle,” explained Jones during a pre-fight press conference. “I grew up with the bare minimum, and then I find myself with the whole world in the palm of my hand -- all types of options, and I didn’t do right by it.”

A true MMA phenom, Jones skyrocketed to fame, and the title, in 2011, just three years after his pro debut. Defending the belt eight times, while taking out legendary fighters like Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, and Vitor Belfort (all former champions), Jones was soon labeled as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. But the facade of brilliance would soon come to a brutal and screeching halt following a UFC 182 victory over Cormier.

First came the out-of-competition drug test, the one Jones failed for cocaine. Then came a brief stint in rehab. Neither scared Jones enough to convince the prodigy to stick to the straight and narrow, and just weeks before what was to be his ninth title defense (a UFC 187 bout against Anthony Johnson), he was implicated in a felony hit-and-run, to which he has since pleaded guilty and served time due to a subsequent parole violation.

“I was winning fights while partying, and I just started to think like, I just started taking everything for granted and making mistakes,” explained Jones.

Making a brief return to the Octagon in 2016, Jones earned a unanimous decision win over Ovince St. Preux at UFC 197, but the comeback was short-lived. Less than three months later, Jones was once again suspended, this time for an in-competition drug test that revealed estrogen blockers in his system prior to UFC 200. The setback further delayed his rematch with Cormier.

Now 30 months removed from his last title defense against Cormier, Jones insists that his troubles are behind him. It’s something he’s sworn before, but reflecting on his legal troubles, Jones offers a candid glimpse at how he has taken stock of his life and choices.

“It’s been great to take a step back and to re-evaluate things and prioritize, and to realize how much this sport means to me, how much this position means to me. And today I feel like a much better version of myself,” added Jones. “I think my talent and my brand, it grew faster than my character, and me as a person. And so having this last two years, pretty much, off, I really got to take a step back and look at my career.”