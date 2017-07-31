Relationship Advice: How to Spot Relationship Trouble

I see couples at The Couples Expert practice for counseling and it’s not uncommon to hear “I never knew he/she felt that way.” Is it possible for someone to be in a relationship with a spouse or partner that is desperately unhappy and not even know it? Some of the couples I see honestly never realized that their marriage was in trouble. They had become so entrenched in the way that they were living together that it became normal for them. All of the interactions with their partner were familiar and part of a routine that they were used to living with. They never expected anything different nor did they think their partner wanted to change anything when the truth was that their partner was feeling alone and unimportant, unloved or unappreciated the majority of the time. They finally got to feel so unhappy that they decided to do something about it. This is what prompted me to write this article on how to recognize signs of a troubled relationship. Would you know how to spot trouble in your relationship with your partner?