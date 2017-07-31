Relationship Advice: How to Spot Relationship Trouble

I see couples at The Couples Expert practice for counseling and it’s not uncommon to hear “I never knew he/she felt that way.” Is it possible for someone to be in a relationship with a spouse or partner that is desperately unhappy and not even know it? Some of the couples I see honestly never realized that their marriage was in trouble. They had become so entrenched in the way that they were living together that it became normal for them. All of the interactions with their partner were familiar and part of a routine that they were used to living with. They never expected anything different nor did they think their partner wanted to change anything when the truth was that their partner was feeling alone and unimportant, unloved or unappreciated the majority of the time. They finally got to feel so unhappy that they decided to do something about it. This is what prompted me to write this article on how to recognize signs of a troubled relationship. Would you know how to spot trouble in your relationship with your partner?
Here are 8 signs that tell you that your relationship may be headed for trouble:
- You don’t do anything together. It’s very difficult to have a close relationship with someone when you’re not together. Staying close requires that you have shared experiences and spend time together. When you’re both living separate lives, you are not working on your relationship as a couple.
- You don’t have a close physical relationship. I’m not talking about your sex life only. Do you kiss, hug, hold hands or hold each other? Lack of physical closeness can be a sign that your relationship is getting off track. Couples who are close have an easy physicality and familiarity with each other’s bodies. Affection is an everyday occurrence.
- Your partner doesn’t treat you with respect. When you are feeling unappreciated, unimportant or disrespected, this is a real warning sign. You need to let your partner know your feelings and get some help to understand what it is that is causing this. These are warning signs that you need to make some changes in your life as a couple. Don’t minimize this; this should NEVER BE A FREQUENT OCCURRENCE. If it is, you’re heading in the wrong direction.
- You don’t have an intimate life. This relates not only to sexual intimacy but also emotional. Couples who cannot share their innermost thoughts or feelings with their partner or distance themselves emotionally are often headed for trouble.
- You don’t talk about important things. When your day to day conversations are all about the mundane things and your interactions are superficial, this sets up a dangerous pattern. Healthy couples can talk about everything and if something is important to you, your partner should make it important to them. If this is missing in your interactions you are in need of some help.
- You have a negative view of your partner. If conflict is a regular part of your interactions with each other and your expectations are that you will end up fighting no matter what, this is a sign of a deeper problem. You and your partner are in a negative cycle that needs to be addressed. Whenever there is unresolved anger or resentment, you are heading for trouble.
Get some advice from a qualified couples counselor and address these issues before you give up on each other. A counselor who uses attachment- based therapy will be able to help you to get to the heart of the issues that are causing your relationship challenges and put you back on the right track towards a close, connected and loving relationship with your partner.
The Couples Expert website offers a relationship check- up that can help you to identify the pain points in your relationship. Look for this and more resources at www.thecouplesexperts.com.
Stuart Fensterheim, LCSW helps couples to overcome the disconnection in their relationships As an author, blogger and podcaster, Stuart has helped couples around the world to experience a unique relationship in which they can feel special and important, confident in knowing they are loved deeply and that their presence matters.
His weekend workshop, Two Days: Seven Conversations has become a popular venue for many to set off on their journey of connectedness. The Couples Expert Podcast consists of weekly provocative conversations offering the perspectives and insight of experts from a variety of relationship related fields. Stuart also offers daily relationship insight and tips through his newsletter Stuart’s Daily Notes.
Stuart practices in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he lives with his loving wife of many years, and their therapy dog, Ollie.
