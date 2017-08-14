Relaxation Techniques that Really Work

OK, I’m what you might call a “stresser.” I can’t help it, I come from a long line of dedicated “stressers”…the types that spend a lot more time than they should trying to get everything done, worrying about nothing, and believing that doing anything requires only their very best efforts.

Yeah, it’s exhausting. But, lucky for me and anyone else out there suffering from the effects of stress (and, hey, who isn’t?), there are some highly effective and relatively simple ways to de-stress yourself. The cool part is that, in addition to helping to reduce your daily stress, these techniques can also boost your energy, better your mood, and improve your overall mental and physical health. Sounds pretty good, huh? Well, read on and get ready to relaaaaax…

Progressive Muscle Relaxation

This one is my favorite because it’s easy to learn, it works quickly, and you can apply it anytime, anywhere. Basically, progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) is a two-step process in which you systematically tense and relax different muscle groups in your body. You start by practicing it in a quiet setting so that you can get familiar with the sequence and the sensations. Mindfulness practitioners suggest 1-2 times a day for 10-15 minute sessions.

During these sessions, you will gain a good familiarity with what tension and then complete relaxation feels like throughout your body. This practice, in turn, will help you detect your body’s early signs of tension as you go about your day, and then signal you to relax those muscles. And as your body relaxes, so will your mind.

Say, for example, you have a bad tendency to work at your computer for hours at a time, barely taking any breaks (yes, I’m speaking from personal experience). If you’ve been practicing progressive relaxation regularly, you’re much more likely to become aware that your shoulders are tense, or your neck is tight as you work away. At those points, you can take a moment to consciously relax, or even do a quick tense-then-relax of those muscles right on the spot. The other secondary benefit is that it forces you, if only momentarily, to take a break!

To get your PMR practice started, you can either download a script like this one on The Guided Meditation Site or go on youtube.com and get free instructional videos. If you prefer getting a DVD, amazon.com and other retailers have plenty to choose from.

Mindfulness Meditation

This is another one that I’ve found to be incredibly helpful. The idea behind mindfulness meditation is to focus your mind on the present moment, rather than letting it run wild, worrying about the future or dwelling on the past. Meditations that cultivate mindfulness have long been used by cultures around the world to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and other negative emotions.

You might already be familiar with mindfulness meditations that bring you into the present by focusing your attention on one repetitive action, such as your breathing, a repeated word (I like “calm”), or the flickering light of a candle. You can also use other forms of mindfulness meditations during activities such as walking, exercising, or eating.

Honestly, anyone of any age can benefit from mindfulness meditations and practices. They’ve even integrated it into some middle and high school programs. In fact, they are so popular now that you can download free mindfulness meditation apps that are quite good. Click here for mindfulness.org’s review of the five they think are the best ones.

Yoga

It’s no secret that yoga can be extremely effective in helping you to de-stress. But, I find that a lot of people shy away from yoga because they assume that you have to be super limber, or already a person that can stand sitting still for a while (I sure wasn’t). Well, I’m here to dispel that myth, as I know of many past naysayers, including myself, who now swear by their practice.

For those of you not terribly familiar with yoga, it involves going through a series of both moving and stationary poses, and combining them with deep breathing. There are many different types of yoga for all ages, skill levels and purposes. Right now, power yoga, a more vigorous type of yoga, is super popular, but there are several others like Iyengar, Vinyasa, Restorative, that are much more mellow. Check out this Guide to the 8 Major Types of Yoga from Gaiam.com to get a better sense.

Although there are many different types of yoga, health experts agree that any practice can work well in reducing anxiety and stress, while also improving flexibility, strength, balance, and stamina. It’s important to mention that healthcare professionals warn that injuries can happen when yoga is practiced incorrectly, so it’s smart to learn by going to a group classes taught by a reputable teacher (’cause there are some serious doozies out there). Once you’ve got down the basics, you can practice alone or continue with group classes, tailoring your practice as you see fit.

Because yoga classes can be expensive, once you get the basics, I suggest mixing in practicing at home using a DVD. There are many great ones for all levels and types of yoga.