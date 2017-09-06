Relaxing Into White Supremacy

For white people, returning to the comforts of White Supremacy is like relaxing into a hug from our loving, doting Grandma. She knows we’re tired from reading the news and that one protest we attended, and she’s ready to take care of us.

In Grandma’s house, we’re a child. She makes us pancakes, pouring the syrup out of Aunt Jemima’s head. Do we ask her the recipe, do we wonder about the shape of the bottle or where she got the money to buy it? Or do we just feel loved, and eat?

White Supremacy Grandma is very nice to us. But she’s not actually nice. When she hugs us, she glares death-stares at everyone else, over our shoulder. When she feeds us, she’s keeping our mouth full so that we won’t ask questions.

Grandma doesn’t want us to grow up.

White Supremacy Grandma is okay with us asking some hard questions once in awhile. She’ll tolerate the sharing of think pieces for a few days after a rally. No problem. She chuckles when we watch 13th and Get Out. She rocks in her chair, unbothered, as we have a deep conversation or two with friends about what we learned. That’s just fine.

Because White Supremacy Grandma knows how quickly we get tired! She knows our limits, how easily we are brought to tears or “can’t we all just get along!” or sheet cakes. She is our wise, loving Granny (my, what big teeth she has!) and we are an 8-year-old who sometimes gets all worked up. She’ll wait. And then she’ll tuck us in, and tell us we’re good.

A lot of us are now at the point where we’re starting to see through White Supremacy Grandma's tricks, and we’re feeling uneasy. Now when we get overwhelmed and reach for the sheetcake, we pause for a moment. Something doesn’t feel right. This relationship doesn't feel right.

Why would we give up the comforts of this relationship?

We probably won’t. Professor Carol Anderson said recently that White Supremacy is like a drug. There’s no doubt it works as a painkiller for white people, a comfort that most of us consume constantly, in a way we feel is regulated. Sometimes it gets “out of control” and there’s a Muslim ban or a Nazi rally. We soothe ourselves with think pieces and nurse the hangover with baked goods. We’ll learn to be more careful. We make some donations, and return to our cushion of invisible advantages.

If White Supremacy is an addictive drug, like Dr. Anderson says, then we’re in serious trouble. Notice carefully that she didn’t call it a “disease” or an “injury.” She said addiction. She’s telling us there will be no complete healing from White Supremacy, no day we declare ourselves cured. She’s telling us there’s a long road ahead.

The fact that Dr. Anderson has to tell us we have an addiction in the first place, is a big sign that we’re not suffering enough to see our own predicament. We’re in that stage where people close to us are complaining loudly about the harm we’re causing them, and we sometimes listen and try to do better. But we keep slipping back into it, because we feel our lives are still manageable. This is dangerous.

But not to White Supremacy Grandma! She just smiles as we read the professor’s words. Because she knows we don’t really understand the gravity of the situation. And how would we, if we can barely see the negative consequences in our own lives? So we take our recovery lightly. We think we can do it piecemeal, at our convenience. One day on, one day off. A month on, a year off. White Supremacy Grandma knows we don’t have the stamina to see this through. We’ll want our pancakes, we’ll need our nap. We’re too immature (stunted) to understand the cost.

How we can outsmart White Supremacy

White Supremacy Grandma has made us dependent, and we are weak without her. When we step outside her embrace, we become fearful, defensive and anxious, existing in a state that Dr. Robin DiAngelo describes as white fragility.

Notice I said “discomfort” and not “pain” in the last paragraph because “discomfort” is what we white people feel when we start to really see White Supremacy, from the inside, as a participant. Pain is very different. Pain is what people of color feel when White Supremacy steals their safety, peace, freedom and success.

So what do we need to do? How do we wriggle out of White Supremacy Grandma’s boa constrictor hug and become strong enough to walk away? The only way to get away and stay away, is to educate ourselves.

What I’ve been doing, personally, is trying to structure my environment so that I can’t easily relax back into the comforts of ignorance. I’ll share how I’m doing this, with the disclaimer that none of it is my idea. People of color have been asking us to do these things forever.

My focus is on listening, not asking questions. It is important to remember that a person in mere discomfort should never be asking for time, attention, or resources from a person in pain.

Here’s what I’m doing:

These are the four main things I build into my life on a daily and weekly basis. You can also watch movies, documentaries, go to plays, art exhibits, etc. The list is truly endless. If you want more structured guidance, there’s Safety Pin Box, a monthly subscription box for “white people striving to be allies in the fight for Black Liberation.”

You may have noticed that the majority of my recommendations center black people’s perspectives and voices. Because White Supremacy in the United States is deeply rooted in our country’s history of the enslavement of black people, I think it’s important to spend a significant part of our education listening to the descendants of those people, and to others who have experienced first-hand the legacy of anti-black racism in the United States. We can’t forget that Black Lives Matter started because black lives are the most endangered lives in this country today.

Whatever route we decide to take, we have to start putting in dedicated, daily work on ourselves. We have to ignore the nagging feeling that listening is not really doing anything, and accept that listening is the most fundamental action we can take. Only serious efforts to study and understand the extent of White Supremacy will save us. Ijeoma Oluo says that the survival of White Supremacy requires white people’s ignorance, both about people of color and about ourselves. I would add that this system’s survival requires our laziness as well.

As a final note, please don’t think we get to put life on hold while we’re working on gaining all this knowledge. Can you imagine how much White Supremacy Grandma would love it if we took a year off just to read deeply and listen to all the podcasts? So of course we’ll carry on checking our friends and family, showing up at marches, and donating time or money.