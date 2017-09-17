Release me

Release me

Set me free

For in this kingdom

I am

Nothing

And in your world

I am

That which

You desire

I encroach

On this planet

Just to find myself

Reproached from life

Ecstatic as it may seem

Pain is all around

Emanating from truth

Like dust on the ground

You may not see it

But it's there

You know

The Truth

And in such experiences

I am you

For when I breath

I feel eternity

And you whirl

Like a dervish

Without hesitation

Seeking union with the divine

But in seeking

Surely, we are caged

And in releasing

Surely, we are free

So

Release me

Release me