Release me
Release me
Set me free
For in this kingdom
I am
Nothing
And in your world
I am
That which
You desire
I encroach
On this planet
Just to find myself
Reproached from life
Ecstatic as it may seem
Pain is all around
Emanating from truth
Like dust on the ground
You may not see it
But it's there
You know
The Truth
And in such experiences
I am you
For when I breath
I feel eternity
And you whirl
Like a dervish
Without hesitation
Seeking union with the divine
But in seeking
Surely, we are caged
And in releasing
Surely, we are free
So
Release me
Release me
Set me free
