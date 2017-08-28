Reliance on Legally Questionable Tax Threatens State Budget

Washington state’s 2017-2019 biennial budget represents massive 13.5 percent increase in state spending. The $43.7 billion budget is made possible through $5.2 billion worth of increases in new and existing taxes—talk about tax and spend. Part of the budget deal in Olympia included legislation (H.B. 2163) requiring remote sellers and marketplaces to either report customer purchase information or collect sales tax for the state. This requirement is estimated to bring in $353 million of unreported sales and use taxed owed by Washingtonians in 2018. There are several problems with this approach: Legal precedent set by the Quill decision requires a business must have physical presence in the state for the state to obligate businesses to collect and remit the state’s sales tax collection. The state could find itself in a precarious fiscal situation if the ability to collect this revenue, which is built into the budget, is delayed by the court. The option to report customer purchases in lieu of collecting and remitting sales tax is viewed by some as a loophole to Quill requirements. However, the reporting requirements of H.B. 2163 are quite onerous, and they are designed to nudge businesses towards sales tax collection rather than share private or sensitive customer information with the state. Though a similar law in Colorado was upheld by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals and left standing after the US Supreme Court refused to hear the case, Washington’s law is much more stringent and has a broader reach. Colorado’s reporting or collection requirement kicks in when a seller has more than $100,000 in sales to state residents; Washington’s law kicks in when online sellers and marketplaces have more than just $10,000 in gross receipts sourced to Washington. Washington’s requirement goes on to require referrers whose gross income apportioned to Washington from retail sales to the state of at least $267,000 to either report or collect sales tax.