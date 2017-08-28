Reliance on Legally Questionable Tax Threatens State Budget

Editor’s Note: This article is co-authored by Erica York.
Washington state’s 2017-2019 biennial budget represents massive 13.5 percent increase in state spending. The $43.7 billion budget is made possible through $5.2 billion worth of increases in new and existing taxes—talk about tax and spend. Part of the budget deal in Olympia included legislation (H.B. 2163) requiring remote sellers and marketplaces to either report customer purchase information or collect sales tax for the state. This requirement is estimated to bring in $353 million of unreported sales and use taxed owed by Washingtonians in 2018. There are several problems with this approach: Legal precedent set by the Quill decision requires a business must have physical presence in the state for the state to obligate businesses to collect and remit the state’s sales tax collection. The state could find itself in a precarious fiscal situation if the ability to collect this revenue, which is built into the budget, is delayed by the court. The option to report customer purchases in lieu of collecting and remitting sales tax is viewed by some as a loophole to Quill requirements. However, the reporting requirements of H.B. 2163 are quite onerous, and they are designed to nudge businesses towards sales tax collection rather than share private or sensitive customer information with the state. Though a similar law in Colorado was upheld by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals and left standing after the US Supreme Court refused to hear the case, Washington’s law is much more stringent and has a broader reach. Colorado’s reporting or collection requirement kicks in when a seller has more than $100,000 in sales to state residents; Washington’s law kicks in when online sellers and marketplaces have more than just $10,000 in gross receipts sourced to Washington. Washington’s requirement goes on to require referrers whose gross income apportioned to Washington from retail sales to the state of at least $267,000 to either report or collect sales tax.
Groups are already planning legal arguments against Washington’s new law. Interestingly, Washington is in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals district, meaning it could eventually reach a different decision than Colorado’s Direct Marketing Association v. Brohl case. Compared to Colorado’s law, Washington’s is much more burdensome; not only does it kick in at a very low level, it applies to a broader swath of businesses as well.
With more than 10,000 taxing jurisdictions in the United States, this behavior could create a nightmarish web of compliance, reporting, collection and auditing issues for small businesses. EBay wrote in a letter that the new requirements “will increase costs to consumers, penalize domestic companies over foreign companies that do not have to comply, jeopardize consumer privacy and likely encourage a patchwork of state laws causing unwieldy and cumbersome audit and compliance burdens for marketplaces and the small businesses.”
Actions like H.B. 2163 are not a productive way to address the under collection of use taxes that citizens owe but largely fail to pay. It is simply misguided to knowingly enact a new tax that does not meet the long-standing nexus requirement that a business must have physical presence—e.g. employees, branches, or buildings—for it to be obligated to collect taxes. The physical presence nexus requirement serves as a vital protection against states, like Washington, that pursue aggressive taxation policies on out-of-state businesses and in doing so create an undue burden on interstate commerce. Attempting to pay for a 13.5 percent spending increase on the backs of out-of-state businesses is not good tax and fiscal policy.
Bob Williams is the President of State Budget Solutions, a project of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).
Erica York is a legislative analyst with the Center for State Fiscal Reform at ALEC.
