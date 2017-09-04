Relocating Confederate Heroes

Sheila Gerami, Ph.D.

In the aftermath of the brutality and bloodshed at the August 11-12, 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which protested the removal of a Confederate monument to Robert E. Lee, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thrust the long-neglected Hall of Fame for Great Americans back into the spotlight with the removal of busts honoring Confederate Generals Lee and Thomas Johnson “Stonewall” Jackson. With this action, Cuomo joined leaders of numerous communities and municipalities across the country that removed monuments celebrating the Confederacy. As symbols of white supremacy, they intimated people of color and often incited violence. The question now is what to do with these monuments. There will be different solutions for different communities. For the Hall, its nineteenth-century origins and twentieth-century realization should be considered, because unlike most Confederate monuments, the busts of Lee and Jackson were part of a large ensemble that, prior to their removal, included ninety-eight honorees.

During the first great age of public art in the United States (the period between the Civil War and World War I) Dr. Henry MacCracken, Chancellor of New York University, conceived the Hall of Fame for Great Americans as part of a Beaux-Arts style campus designed by renowned architect Stanford White in the University Heights section of the Bronx. McCracken proposed the installation of busts honoring America’s greatest heroes within White’s elegant colonnade that wrapped around the campus’s Gould Library. He established an institutional framework whereby potential honorees could be nominated by the public−a unique concept at the time−and selected by a university-appointed College of Electors, comprised of distinguished men and women representing every state in the nation. The two Confederate generals were chosen separately, at different times in the twentieth century, but had both had the sponsorship of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Lee was selected in the inaugural election of 1900, and Jackson was elected in 1955.

White’s memorial was greatly celebrated in the early decades of the twentieth century. The elections and bust unveilings brought together donors, supporters, descendants of the honorees, scholars, and dignitaries, while also generating significant publicity for the university and its Bronx location. However, over time, several elements, such as changing attitudes concerning heroism, contributed to its diminishing popularity and prestige. Eventually, New York University sold the campus to the City University of New York in 1973 (it is now the site of Bronx Community College), and the Hall has suffered from lack of funds since then. It had been largely unnoticed by cultural and art historians, as well as the general public.

Currently, the Hall is missing all three honorees from its last election in 1976. Clara Barton, Andrew Carnegie, and Luther Burbank were chosen, but never honored with a bust, so there are empty spaces in the Hall. Removing the Confederate generals added two more open spaces, but as of today the bases are still in place. The original signage for the generals’ busts, which included the life dates and quotes from the honorees, was also removed. Unfortunately, a campus-wide discussion prior to the Confederate removals from the ensemble failed to occur. Returning the primary question of what to do with these sculptures─the busts themselves and their bronze signs (Lee’s was designed by Tiffany and Co.) could be relocated to a neglected area that was originally designed as the Museum of the Hall of Fame and sited beneath Gould Library. The significance of the generals’ inclusion in the Hall needs to be investigated. With campus community involvement, the long history of the monument, the context of its elections, bust inductions, and removals need to be examined against the backdrop of changing values and concepts of heroism in the United States and, ideally, exhibited in a refurbished Museum of the Hall of Fame.