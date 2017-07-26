REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE?

Anyone feeling lost? I got a message for you, “Know Thyself”. OK, so you’re like what does this even mean? I hear you. When I first heard of these two words attributed from the Greek philosopher Socrates, I was thinking the same thing.

Do we really not know who we are? Turns out most of us don’t.

According to a recent study from Capital One, 77% of Americans are not aligned with their ambitions, goals, and interests. Most of us are on a non-stop 24/7 ride of ”busyness”. In fact, we are so busy going somewhere, yet not really knowing where that somewhere is anymore. We’ve lost your true North and have become automated.

Time out guys!

Get off the road and reset yourself. Check in on where you’re going and see if you’re on track with your end destination or not. The great news is that if you’ve steered off track you can still take off from where you’re at, right now and get back on track.

Simply reroute and begin by taking the right actions towards driving yourself closer to your goals and dreams.

ACTION 1> HAVE A VISION

The picture a man sees in his mind sooner or later he meets those pictures in the outer world. ~ Florence Scovel Shinn

The majority of us fail to reach our goals and dreams because we don’t know where we are going. We’ve lost sight of them. The short cut? See it to achieve it by creating a picture vision of something you want to be, do or have. This vision represents your end destination of who you’re aspiring to become. Once you snap it, hold on to that picture and always keep it in sight.

Soon enough, through inspired action on your part, you will breathe life into it and become a match to it in your outer world.

TIP 2 > KEEP LEARNING

You must feed your mind with reading material, thoughts, and ideas that open you to new possibilities. ~Oprah

We all start life out as learners and stay active until we check out of school. We move from being learners to being knowers which can stagnate our growth. As our live’s are always unfolding, we constantly need to keep upgrading ourselves to our next best version. No apple doesn’t have an App for that...yet.

Always be a student willing to feed your mind.

TIP 3 > BE OPEN TO CHANGE

“If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.”~ Henri Ford

Life is meant to be experienced. Give yourself permission take sensible risks, step out of your comfort zone and expand your horizon. Trying new things is one of the best things that you can do to feel really feel alive.

TIP 4 > KISS YOUR FEARS AWAY

Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears. ~Les Brown

Acknowledge and examine your fears. Where did they come from? Why are you still holding onto them, if they don’t serve you? The enemy that’s keeping you from achieving your goals and dreams, are the thoughts forms which you have built up. These thoughts can weaken your self-confidence and turn you away from reaching your highest purpose. Make a decision right this second that from this moment moving forward you will no longer be a slave to your fears, doubts, and limitations. Kiss em’ goodbye.

TIP 5 > REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE

“The closer you come to knowing that you alone create the world of your experience, the more vital it becomes for you to discover just who is doing the creating.” ~Eric Micha’el Leventhal

The more you know yourself, the more you will come to understand that you are the creator of your life. Live each day on purpose, knowing that you make a difference by expressing and sharing your unique gifts. Get back on that road of success with confidence in your new found vision and conviction that you’ve got what it takes to leave your mark in our world, and best yet, to spark a “fiya” in other way-finders to do the same.

Go ahead, I dare you to give it your best shot.

See you at the Top