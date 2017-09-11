Remembering 9/11: The Time Come to Change the Narrative from Fiction to Fact

As many people reflect and remember what happened September 11, 2001 there are some items the American people need to consider that’s largely remained hidden. Quite frankly the world has been seriously duped into believing the terrorists ascended from abroad when actuality they were born and bred on American soil.

George W. Bush has long been relaxing in his new spread in Texas knowing he pulled a fast one on the American people. Bush managed to ride off into the sunset after destroying this country by socially engineering people that 9/11 was perpetrated by outsiders when it was an inside job by the American government. Perhaps if you knew the Bush family legacy and how they operated you’d likely conclude many have indeed been seriously duped. The time has come for the people to stop embracing the fictitious narratives and embrace the truth. In 1966 George W. Bush’s grandfather Prescott Bush, stated the following, “There's three things to remember: claim everything, explain nothing, and deny everything.” Embracing such an ideological framework got Prescott Bush was indicted under the Trading with the Enemy Act for funding Adolph Hitler and the Nazis in 1942. Bush, along with business partner W. Averill Harriman, funneled money to Hitler from 1926-1942. As a result, the government seized all of Bush’s and Harriman’s business assets. Interesting, while Prescott Bush was sleeping with the enemy his son, George H.W. Bush, fought against the Germans in World War II while in the Navy.

Despite his criminal deeds Prescott Bush served in the Senate from 1952 to 1963 despite. I suppose it you “claim everything, explain nothing, and deny everything.” Criminals like Prescott Bush can get the proverbial pass stemming from white privilege.

The Prescott Bush story has been kept under wraps for over 70-years because mainstream media was told by the powers that be, as the Beatles would say, “let it be.”

The 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush has long ties to the Bin Laden Family. When George H.W. was head of the CIA in the 1980’s he hired Osama Bin Laden to train Al-Qaeda fighters to ward of Russian Communists. Matter of fact, on the morning of 9/11 George H.W. was reportedly in a secret meeting at the Ritz Carlton with the brother of Osama Bin Laden, Salem Bin Laden in Washington D.C. talking business.

Global Research George H.W. Bush in meeting.

The 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush is just like daddy. In 1978 Salem Bin Laden help fund George W’s first oil business by giving him more than 1 million dollars.

We know 9/11 happened on Bush’s watch. We know he lied on television about when he saw the planes hit the towers. With the relationships as outlined above it would be reasonable to conclude Bush had first-hand information on when the attacks were going to happen and who was behind them. Unlike his late grandfather Prescott Bush, George W. did his dirt before our eyes. With the help of fellow government terrorists Bush manipulated the media just like his grandfather. Matter of fact George W. enlisted the aid from his little brother, Jeb Bush of Florida to manipulate the polls in stealing the 2000 election from Al Gore so he could occupy the oval office to pull of his heist. To make certain he’d engineer America away from his trickery he created a war in Iraq. Moreover, George W. further diverted our attention when he killed Suddam Hussein when he should’ve been after business partner Osama Bin Laden. Did you know Marvin Bush, brother of George W., was head of a security at the World Trade Center at the time of the terrorist attacks? Coincidence or part of the carefully orchestrated plan? Considering how the three towers collapsed many believe they were blown up demolition style. If you all remember, Tower No.7 fell and it was never hit. Also, where is the debris from the plane that supposedly hit the Pentagon?

Remember?

In any event, if the metal was tested it would have cleared up any confusion as to how the towers fell but a funny thing happened; all of the structural steel from the towers was removed and destroyed before it could be tested by a company called Controlled Demolition. No evidence, not tests, no clarity. The dirt is kept from the masses because the media is controlled by the power elite. The Rothschild family bought Reuters in the early 1800’s: they also own the Associated Press along with three major television networks. Mainstream newspapers and networks get their info from the AP. Also, the Rothschild’s and the Bush family are Skull and Bones members. This secret society strongly influences what information is disseminated globally, what students learn in school, and how the masses live. In short, we all are slaves to the system. Some more so than others. The media has reduced the masses to puppets. While many watch reality TV shows like Keep up with the Kardashians, play X-Box or playing fantasy-football, the world is moving towards a New World Order that in actuality is the Old World Order revamped. The power elite have socially engineered the minds of Americans to make us think one thing when another is transpiring. Remember the deaths of that happened during 9/11 but also bear in mind who is really responsible for those deaths. Some of the egregious and criminal acts ever been perpetrated to date yet nobody has been brought to justice for them.

Instead of celebrating and remembering perhaps some energy can be directed towards demanding an independent investigation as to exactly what happened. If there was an open investigation perhaps many of those who have been duped can stop living a proverbial lie.