Remembering 9/11, this September day

Seeing the first plane hit at what became Ground Zero

The 9/11 Memorial was dedicated in New York City, honoring those victims who lost their lives and their family members as well as those that served others during this time of national crisis, I reflect back to those events on September 11, 2001 and how it affected my family.

On September 11, 2001, I was expecting our third child, who is now almost 16, and my husband then an Air Force Major and C-130 aviator, was looking to separate from active-duty status and pursue civilian life, while continuing his military career as a National Guardsman. He had been offered a job as an engineer with a government contractor in Missouri. We were looking at homes in the St. Louis area and had an appointment with our realtor that September morning. I got up and turned on the TV, switching channels to the morning news. Before long, I saw the first airplane striking the first tower in New York City. In shock, I called for my husband. I called for him to come see the news and to help me understand what was happening.

That is no Sandpiper or Cessna

My oldest daughter, Lauren Sanders, now 22, cried at night, she was a seven-year-old and worried about her Air Force father.

"It looks like a small plane," I commented, and hoped. The proportion of the plane and the tower were distorted by the television set and camera angles.

"Is that a small aircraft, like a Sandpiper or Cessna?" I speculated.

"No, that's no small aircraft," my navigator husband replied, adding grimly he needed to call the unit back at Little Rock, Ark., where we were stationed. He knew something was terribly wrong.

With the first plane collision into the first tower of the twin towers, we did not know if things were about to change for our family, but we did know that things had already changed for our nation.

We followed the news events the remainder of the day. We checked on friends who were stationed at the Pentagon. We later heard that they were unharmed -- relief. We were numb, dumbfounded. Not knowing what to do -- are we to remain active military or do we pursue civilian life today? -- we continued our house hunt, just in case, and he pursued his job offer.

What were we to do?

While what our family endured in no way compares to those that lost loved ones in 9/11. But we still were impacted. In limbo for weeks and with our future plans on hold, we did not know if my husband was to stay in the Air Force, or continue his separation papers from active-duty and begin a part time Air National Guard career, and engineer in the civilian world. A stop-loss had been issued by the military. A stop-loss is an attempt by the military to reduce the number of individuals able to leave the service.

Questions of "is this right?" "are we to do this now?" "should he continue serving now -- he might be needed to serve our nation now?" and "should he be deployed... this is our opportunity to serve?" crowded my mind. We later received word that his military separation papers were still good. Since the stop-loss had been issued, had he put them in a week later, he would have to remain active duty. This would have been a problem. He had already accepted a job offer, and we were making plans to build a house in St. Louis. But we could back out of these plans, if our situation were to have changed with a need for my husband to continue serving our nation on an active duty status. I would have gladly put our plans on hold if he were called to deploy at that time during our nation's crisis.

She cried at night

But just because we had answers about our future didn't mean everything was okay. While we were away in St. Louis on our house hunt, our daughters remained at home with a grandparent, who stayed to watch the girls.

Seeing the reports of the plane crashes and ongoing events of 9/11 at school on televisions that tragic day, our oldest daughter, then seven, was greatly upset by the events. Our then-youngest daughter was too young to understand or comprehend. She was three and in preschool.

Our oldest daughter knew her Daddy flew airplanes for a living. She worried about him incessantly each time he left for work. For weeks, she wouldn't go near windows, afraid that an aircraft might fly through and crash into our home or building. She also cried in her sleep at night and had nightmares. I spoke with the school counselors, seeking help and support.

Eventually time passed, and she became more at ease. Her nightmares ceased. She began to heal. Today, she works in missions fighting human trafficking, giving hope and a future to young women less fortunate than she. Tributes are shown live today of the memorial at Ground Zero, with the scenes more peaceful with water pools, names engraved into memorials and tributes.

Moving On

We moved to St. Louis and moved on. Our third daughter was born the following February, and is now almost 16. My then husband joined an Air National Guard unit and later was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. We adjusted to a pseudo-civilian life since he was still in the Air National Guard. We moved to Texas for other career opportunities and I still reside there today as a a single mom, an educator, and part time freelance journalist. He has gone on back to active duty and resides in Germany and sees his daughters as much as he can.