Remembering Baldev Duggal

With heartfelt messages, the iconic Baldev Duggal was remembered a year after his passing.

His son, Michael Duggal (CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions), wrote a moving message that circulated among the company’s employees, and later shared on social media.

“ Today marks one year since we said goodbye to my father, our founder, and friend, Baldev Duggal or "Mr. D" as most people called him. His legacy is this company he built from very humble beginnings to the pinnacle of the creative industry that is now carried on by all of us. Each day we break new ground creatively, inspire our audience and find the best way to do something we honor him and what he stood for and most importantly make him proud.

Being with my dad in his final years, I definitely came away feeling he had a sense of pride in the accomplishments of this company and in all of us. Pride in where we had taken the company since the beginning of his unlikely journey to the top of the industry. His passion and message carry on in ways large and small. Sometimes in simple ways like remembering a quick talk or an inspiring conversation, a bright smile or remembering some way he managed to turn defeat into victory and find the next thing long before anyone else contemplated it.

We will forever miss his jokes, his persistence, his encouragement and most importantly, his ever-affectionate hugs.

In remembrance of Mr. D, please take a brief moment today to think about him and the impact he had on your life.

If you are in Manhattan, you are welcome to stop by Mr. D’s office to offer a quick prayer and a moment of remembrance.

Thank you,

Michael Duggal

Author and former Huffington Post contributor Chaker Khazaal shared some moving words as well, remembering the man who touched the lives of each person he came in contact with; whether at a business meeting, a casual lunch he daily had, a mentoring session, or a brainstorming get together for the next big idea, the next big dream.

A year ago today, our world lost a man whose legacy is in every human being he met, every project he embarked on, and every dream he dreamt. His legacy extends from his country of origin, India, to the place he called home, New York, and the nation he was a proud dreamer flourishing among, The United States of America.

Baldev Duggal would always say “Today, I dream of leaving a better world than the one I came to. I want to inspire young people to dream, to take calculated risks in life, and to never give up.” And it was indeed a mission accomplished, and a journey that continues with everything he had started.

It has been a year since he left the streets of New York, where his company Duggal Visual Solutions continues to be the home of 350+ people contributing to an artistic and innovative world. A few miles away from the award winning firm in the Flatiron district is another dream that became true, a venue that stands in Brooklyn as a landmark of innovation, entrepreneurship, warmth, and creativity; the Duggal Greenhouse, a place that has been hosting events for the highest profile individuals and brands.

The lives Baldev Duggal touched misses him today, remembering every encounter, every lesson shared, advice given, opportunity provided, and dream realized.

A year ago today, our world lost an innovator, an entrepreneur, a dreamer, a friend, a mentor, and a father. Mr. D, you are missed.

The company circulated a video that remembered the man who came to America with $200 and left the world with the growing creative firm Duggal Visual Solutions, the iconic Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, and other projects.