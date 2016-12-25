Remembering George Michael's 'Last Christmas'

George Michael , who died on Christmas Day, is the voice behind one of modern day’s most popular holiday songs, “Last Christmas.” Michael also wrote and produced the track, a staple frequently heard on the airwaves this time of year.

Released by his band Wham! in 1984, “Last Christmas” centers on a failed relationship, which presumably comes pretty much at the worst time: Christmas.

“Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special”